This week at Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Monday, Jan. 8

LEGO Challenge, 6-7 p.m.

Kids ages 6-12 can work alone or with a friend to meet each LEGO build challenge the librarian sets for you, and let your creativity shine! Invite your friends to come along!

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665, or at the library.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 36 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday, 3-4 p.m.

Kids ages 9-12 years old can hangout, play video games, make crafts and more with their friends! Each week will be something different! Registration is not required.

Surviving Online Job Applications, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Applying for jobs can be time-consuming and tedious, and even more so when applying online. This program is designed to help adults learn about common features of online applications, along with some tips and tricks to make applying easier.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Children ages 3-5 years can enjoy stories, songs (Miss Teresa plays her guitar), and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Movers and Shakers Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.

It’s never too early to grow a child’s love of learning. This early literacy-based program features music, dancing, rhymes, stories, and more. You and your kiddo will shake it together! Sing, dance and enjoy music, movement and fun! This program is recommended for children ages 1-4 years and all abilities are welcome. Registration is not required.

Homeschool Club, noon-1:30 p.m.

Homeschooled children ages 6 – 12 should pack a lunch and bring it to the library! After they eat, they’ll participate in a set of fun and educational activities with Miss Amanda. There’s a different theme each month, including science, math, social studies, creative writing, art and more! Kids can meet up with other homeschool friends and/or make new ones!

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665, or at the library.

Teen Hangout, 3:30-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 through 12 can hang out with friends, make crafts, play games and more. Registration is not required.

PAWS to Read Storytime, 6-7:15 p.m.

Each month the Brookville Branch library gives Golden Retriever Couper the chance to meet young ones and listen to stories during the Paws to Read program. Families have the opportunity to register for one of four individual one-on-one reading sessions with Couper, a certified therapy dog affiliated with the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association (MVPTA).

A whole-group story time is presented halfway through the sessions and those who aren’t able to read to Couper are welcome to attend the story time. Couper will be available to pet and love on during that time frame.

There are only four sessions available to read to Couper so please register in advance online at daytonmetrolibrary.org on the Brookville Branch Events tab, call 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Adult DIY: Bird Feeders, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Using gelatin and bird seed, adults can make a bird feeder to hang outside! All materials will be provided by the library.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665, or at the library.