Velasquez achieves 100 career wins

Marcos Velasquez celebrates achieving 100 career wins at Butler High School’s Student Activity Center with his Northmont coaches. Pictured left to right is Dalton Ishmael, Marcos Velasquez, David Henson, head coach Brad Statzer and Seth Morton. Submitted photo

CLAYTON — Northmont senior wrestler Marcos Velasquez, who competes in the 175 pound weight class, recently became the newest member of Northmont’s 100 Career Wins Club.

Velasquez achieved his 100th victory during last week’s Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament at Butler High School. His season record now stands at 11-4 with eight pins.

Other Northmont wrestlers with 100 or more career wins include Jesse Walker – 161 (2007 – 2010), Chad Craft – 154 (2014 – 2017), Chase Craft – 146 (2014 – 2017), Casey Newburg – 137 (2005 – 2008), David Wolf – 127 (1999 – 2002), Sean Brooks – 125 (2006 – 2009), Matt Prichard – 120 (2005 – 2008), Jonah Newburg – 113 (2009 – 2012), Max Greer – 109 (2009 – 2012), Dylan Moran – 108 (2015 – 2018), Bryan Heyward – 106 (2016 – 2019), Paul Winkler – 104 (2008 – 2011), Ryan Cloud – 103 (2012 – 2015), and Kyle Groh – 102 (2004 – 2007).