A Brief History of the United States in 1949

(As we look back on 75 years of conservation at the Preble Soil and Water Conservation District, it is fitting to remember what was going on in the world at the time of our founding. This week, our new District Technician Bobby Hansford takes over the keyboard and pens an article on the events of 1949. — Executive Director BJ Price)

A few years after the Second World War, everything was getting back to normal for most citizens here in the States. The billboard number one song in 1949 was “Riders in the Sky” by Vaughn Monroe. The Academy Awards Best Picture went to the movie Hamlet this year. To put it all in perspective, here is a list of the most important events going on in the United States in 1949.

In January 1949, Harry Truman was sworn in as President of the United States. Later the same month, the very first Emmy awards were held in Los Angeles, California. March was a big month as the first nonstop flight around the world occurred by a B-50 Super Fortress ‘Lucky Lady II’. The plane was refueled 4 times while in flight. The gigantic Shamrock Hotel in Houston, Texas finished construction in March. There were over 1,100 rooms on 18 stories. The Shamrock cost about $30 million to construct in 1949; that would equate to roughly $200 million today. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was formed in Washington, D.C. in April. Originally, the treaty had just 12 Allies.

June was an exceptionally busy month in 1949. The book 1984 was published by George Orwell. The first primate/mammal, Albert II, a Rhesus monkey, entered space. Upon reentry to earth, the landing of our spacecraft failed, killing Albert. The first official NASCAR strictly stock championship race occurred at Charlotte Speedway. Also, the first T.V. Western series Hopalong Cassidy aired on NBC. At the end of June, the last U.S. troops were withdrawn from South Korea.

The Department of War, later known as the National Military Establishment (NME), was renamed to the Department of Defense in August. The renaming is thought to be largely in part of the acronym NME, which is pronounced ‘enemy’. Today, the Department of Defense is considered to be the largest employer in the world. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) was founded in October of 1949. ODNR is responsible for State owned land, as well as mining, oil and gas industries, and hunting and fishing. The New York Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 4-1, securing a 12th World Series title later on in October.

Of course, these are just the major events that occurred in 1949. I will leave with a quote by philosopher George Santayana; “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”. The quote serves as a reminder to always look back on how things were to make sure we are moving in the right direction as a nation, family, or even ourselves.