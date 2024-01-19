Eaton City Council hears from group against solar

EATON — During its Monday, Jan. 15, meeting, Eaton City Council heard from two Preble County residents regarding a potential solar installation outside city limits.

Nathan Hake, 121 Alexander Road, approached council to discuss an application regarding solar panels property owners wish to install on acreage just north of Eaton.

“I think it’s vitally important that the city of Eaton consider this because it has long lasting effects on residents with multiple facets. The property in question on 127 North borders the City of Eaton property limits or annexation limits on the north,” Hake said during the public comment portion of the meeting. “I think that’s important because I’m sure that at some point in the future, the city may wish to consider its growth north. And this is proposed as I believe a 20-year lease and it’s extendable pretty well in perpetuity. If this is a 20, 30, 40-year project, it’s gonna limit the City of Eaton’s growth or have some impact on the city’s growth to the north. So, I think that’s pretty important.”

Hake went on to point out what solar panels are made of. “And one of them that is very important is cadmium. I’m sure a lot of you may have heard of nickel cadmium batteries. That’s why it’s dangerous to throw batteries into the landfill. Well, the same mineral is in the solar panels.” He provided council members with a handout from the EPA. “It is describes by the EPA dangerous pollutants to water wells and water systems, aquifers and so on and so forth, and listed as potential danger to those water wells is cadmium,” he noted.

“In a perfect scenario, in a perfect condition, the solar panels are perfectly safe,” Hake said. “Perfectly safe if you can guarantee me that they will not catch fire and you can guarantee me that they will not get hit with a hail storm or wind storm or we won’t have a hurricane like we did in 2008 that came through this town. That they’re not going to get hit by a tornado. If they’re not going to get hit with hail and other natural disasters that we commonly have in this county. And if you could guarantee all those things, we don’t have anything to worry about. But I don’t think any of us can guarantee that. I think that it would be very wise to take an ounce of prevention for a pound of cure here and look at the potential impacts that cadmium could have on every single resident in this town.”

Hake went on to share his belief the proposed project is a danger to the city’s water supply and back-up wells, and that the Eaton Fire/EMS Division is “ill-equipped” to deal with a fire at such a solar installation.

“We appreciate your comments and information submitted to us and we’ll take it into consideration,” Mayor Matt Venable told Hake. “Again, as a reminder, this this property is outside of our jurisdiction. We have no control over what goes on outside of Eaton when it comes to zoning. So, keep that in mind.”

“I’m here today to ask on behalf of citizens of Eaton,” Hake told council. “And I own property in Eaton and several of these other people behind me do as well. You guys obviously don’t control the zoning. However, being that you do control a neighboring property, this is well within the purview of your concern. Because this property will become your neighbor — this solar field could become your neighbor.”

Hake reminded those in attendance the issue would go before the Preble County Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

“What I’m here to ask for you guys to do is to consider the passing of a resolution by your counsel to be delivered to the board of zoning appeals stating your concerns about potential damage to your water supply,” Hake said. “Because if this would go in, and even though it’s not under your control, you guys still have a duty and obligation to your citizens to ensure clean, healthy drinking water and you have the opportunity to go speak before the BZA.”

Hake asked council to ask the BZA, should they approve the project, that they put certain conditions on it, including but not limited to training and outfitting the fire division for dealing with solar installation fires.

David Hurst, 1495 Surface Road, also approached council to voice concerns for the fire division’s ability to fight fires at solar installations.

Council took no action at the meeting.