Keep your pet safe in cold weather

Brookville Animal Hospital veterinarian Lydia McKinsey poses with Thelma and Louise, the animal hospital’s clinic cats. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Peaches sports her winter coat that helps keep her warm while she is out for a walk in cold weather. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — With the onset of frigid temperatures invading the Miami Valley, dog owners are wondering if it is OK to leave them outside.

Brookville Animal Hospital veterinarian Lydia McKinsey said it depends on “the breed of the dog” and if the dog is acclimated to the cold weather.

McKinsey pointed out there are many dog breeds that thrive in cold temperatures.

“Bernese mountain dogs, for instance, are happy with temperatures that are negative 10 degrees. That’s no big deal.” McKinsey continued.

She also noted that huskies are another breed of dog that love the cold and snowy weather.

But she pointed out that even dogs that are well-adapted for the cold must have adequate shelter if they are kept outside.

“The big thing with cold weather is making sure they have shelter,” McKinsey said.

“They should have bedding material like straw, cedar chips or something like that to keep them insulated,” she said, adding the bedding insulation should be kept off the ground.

McKinsey said in addition to the bedding, dogs also need some kind of “insulated wind break.”

“It can be something like a traditional dog house. They also make insulated igloos for some of these guys,” McKinsey said.

McKinsey also noted the shelter should be just large enough for the dog to get inside and turn around.

“It would be similar to a kennel where they would be able to get in, turn around and be able to lie down,” McKinsey said.

McKinsey viewed the use of a heat lamp to help keep the dog warm as a “double-edged sword.”

“When using a heat lamp you risk a burn injury to the dog or there could be a fire,” McKinsey said.

“Typically, if you have an insulated dog house, with the bedding insulated off the ground, that should keep them warm,” McKinsey said.

McKinsey noted it is important to provide plenty of fresh water for an outside dog living in the cold.

McKinsey said electric heating bowls that prevent the water from freezing are available.

“But some people may not have one as an option, in which then they would just be changing out the water three or four times a day because the water is going to freeze,” McKinsey said.

McKinsey also said outside dogs need more food when the temperatures are cold.

“If the dog is living outside the calorie need increases, so you need to increase the amount of food that is offered to them,” McKinsey said.

“If the dog is not an outdoor dog and just occasionally goes outside, additional food is not needed,” McKinsey continued.

McKinsey said it is important to regularly check on the outside dog to make sure it has adequate food and water and is in good health.

McKinsey advises dog owners, whose dog lives inside, to purchase a coat or jacket for it to wear when going for walks in cold weather.

McKinsey said that is especially the case for dogs with short hair.

McKinsey also said there are boots available for dogs that will protect their feet from ice and salt.

“If you don’t have boots or if your dog doesn’t tolerate them, make sure you wash their feet to remove the salt because they can actually get salt toxicity from licking and cleaning their feet,” McKinsey said.

McKinsey said people who have an outdoor cat should also provide it with a warm shelter.

People who have an outside cat, can go to www.alleycat.org/resources/how-to-build-an-outdoor-shelter/ to obtain instructions on how to make a shelter to protect the cat from cold temperatures.

The Brookville Animal Hospital is located at 506 Western Avenue. The telephone number is (937) 833-2740.

