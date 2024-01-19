Phillipsburg appoints new officials

Mayor Shawna Newsom (left) swears in Steven Booker as a new member of the Phillipsburg Council, watched by Council Members Brandon Myers (foreground), Donna Mullins, Hope Hoard, Heather Craft and Chris Steiner (obscured by Booker’s arm). Photos by Kay Dawson | The Register-Herald Mary Combs takes her oath as president of the water board from Mayor Newsom (not pictured). Keith Koontz takes his oath as a member of the water board.

PHILLIPSBURG — Phillipsburg Mayor Shawna Newsom opened the Jan. 16 council meeting expressing appreciation for former Mayor Rebecca Ford’s actions and saying, “I will continue to look at her vision and try to achieve the goals she set for us as well.”

She reappointed Wendell Harleman as street and water commissioner and named Chris Steiner to be council’s liaison with the street and water department.

Heather Craft is fire department liaison, Donna Mullins is liaison with finance and Hope Hoard with parks.

Council named Councilman Brandon Myers as mayor pro tem for the coming year to fill in when Mayor Newsom is not available, approved Mary Combs as president of the board of public affairs (the “water board”) and appointed Keith Koontz to replace retiring member Sheryl Riffle.

Members also appointed Steven Booker to fill a long-vacant council seat.

Newsom asked Harleman, Hoard and Fire Chief Justin Saunders to meet with her and Fiscal Officer Shelley Phillips at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 to review the proposed budget. She also will contact Police Chief Mark Wysong, Jr., who was necessarily absent, and said others were welcome to attend.

Saunders got approval for the $2,061 he spent to get the ambulance’s brakes repaired and thanked Clayton, Englewood and Union for their departments’ help while the ambulance was out of service.

He also said that in 2023 he had acquired $87,335 in grants to help the fire department with such things as replacing personal protection equipment.

Harleman reported he had ordered a box blade for $750 to help with grading village property, most immediately Jesse Haines Way outside the municipal building. He is also collecting estimates to replace the water heater at the Hunt Club, which he said, to laughter, “is as old as I am!” He warned that apparently the plumbing was put in after the water heater and would need redoing.

Newsom supported this, saying, “If we have time to do it over, we should have time to do it right the first time.”

Harleman said he had salted twice and said the village was getting free salt from Clay Township in exchange for plowing a township road too small for the township trucks to handle.

Craft questioned why zoning matters took so long to resolve, saying Union, for example, gave seven days to respond to notice of a violation instead of Phillipsburg’s 30 days. Newsom explained that changing the zoning code was a long process and said a committee might be formed in the future to start the process.

Newsom also said the Central Collection Agency will not set up a meeting with residents to help with taxes this year but has put forms in the municipal office. Residents could take the form, fill it out, send it in with their W-2s and 1099s, and the CCA would figure the tax for them.

The next council meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the municipal building at 10868 Brookville Phillipsburg Rd.