$14.9 million to go to 67 counties to support Ohioans with developmental disabilities

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD) Director Kim Hauck announced last week that $14.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money will be distributed across 67 counties to better support Ohioans with developmental disabilities and their families.

Preble County DD will receive $165,000.

“These investments are truly going to make a difference for people with developmental disabilities and their families by giving them more access to the communities where they live,” said Governor DeWine. “People with developmental disabilities deserve opportunities, a reliable workforce, and an accessible state to live, learn, work, and succeed in.”

These funds are part of $56 million in total ARPA Home and Community Based Services money allocated to DODD in the state budget signed this past July. All county boards of developmental disabilities and Councils of Government (COG) could apply for funding.

With these funds, people with developmental disabilities, their families, and Ohio communities will see investments in things like universal changing tables and accessible public places and parks. Highlights of the county projects include:

Empowering people with developmental disabilities to live and engage independently, 32 applications received for $2.5 million;

Improving infrastructure to make communities more accessible, 43 applications received for $7 million;

Adding universal changing tables in public places, 49 applications received for $4.4 million;

Creating more community experiences for people with developmental disabilities, 27 applications received for $600,000;

Ensuring conferences and meetings are inclusive, 17 applications received for $220,000; and

Increasing outreach efforts to unserved and underserved populations, 15 applications received for $140,000.

DODD Director Kim Hauck added, “For many people with disabilities and their families, an inclusive community starts with an accessible community, and I want to thank county boards and their local partners across Ohio who have identified ways to make this a reality for them.”

Kim Boulter and Jennifer Cunningham, leaders of Changes Spaces Ohio, an advocacy group dedicated to adding universal changing tables in public spaces are celebrating this announcement as the largest investment by any state for universal changing tables. “Our campaign began with our sons, Matthew and Aiden, and quickly spread through the developmental disability community and beyond. We have advocated for many years, spreading awareness and resources and we are so thankful that Director Hauck, Governor DeWine, and the Ohio General Assembly heard us and grasped the mission so that real change can occur in Ohio.”

These funds build on the $1.5 billion investment in Ohio’s DD system from the DeWine-Husted state budget and $210 million in ARPA Home and Community Based Services money already distributed to providers. Another $42 million in ARPA money will also be available to better support people with disabilities and their families, the developmental disability workforce, youth with complex needs, transformative technology, the waiver redesign initiative, and more.