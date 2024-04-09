Blood drives set in Eaton, Lewisburg

EATON & LEWISBURG — Be ready for April showers with the free Solvita umbrella when registering to donate at the Cargill community blood drive Wednesday, April 10, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at 261 East Clay St., Lewisburg, or at the Eaton Community Church community blood drive, Thursday, April 11, from noon to 6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita now through April 27 will receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.