Tri-County North wins in 1st round of tournament

Jordan Pinion slides in safe at third after hitting a leadoff triple in the bottom of the second inning. Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Kora Lykins throws to first for the out on a sacrifice bunt in the third inning by Franklin-Monroe’s Aleya Beatty. Sadie Royer lays down a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the fourth inning.

LEWISBURG — A big fifth inning coupled with solid pitching Tuesday enabled Tri-County North to score a 5-1 victory over Franklin-Monroe in the opening round of Division IV Southwest 1 sectional softball tournament.

Kasidi Daugherty earned the victory. She pitched seven innings, scattered three hits, allowed one earned run with five walks and seven strike outs.

Tri-County North took a 1-0 first inning lead. Gracie Hemp hit a leadoff single and reached second on a single to left field by Kiley Adkins. Both runners advanced on a ground out. Bella Cherry legged out an infield single to shortstop with Hemp scoring from third.

The Lady Jets tied the game in the top of the second inning. Jozlynn Wintrow drew a one out walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Faith Wintrow. Joanie Hall followed with a double to left to score J. Wintrow to make it a 1-1 ballgame.

In the bottom of the fourth TCN took a 2-1 lead. Cherry hit a leadoff line drive single to left. Sadie Royer laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Cherry to second. Cherry stole third and scored on error on the throw to third baseman F. Wintrow to give the Lady Panthers a 2-1 advantage.

Tri-County North put the game away with three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Daugherty hit a one out single to short left center with Hope Strawser coming in to pinch run.

Kora Lykins followed with a double to center to drive in Strawser. Hannah Webster pounded a home run to left center to boost the lead to 5-1.

Daugherty kept Franklin-Monroe in check the final two innings allowing only one walk and striking out two to secure the win. With the victory the Lady Panthers advanced to host Sidney Fairlawn on Thursday.

Keihl Johnson took the loss for F-M. She pitched six innings, surrendered 12 hits and five earned runs with no walks and six strike outs.

Cherry led TCN with three hits in three at bats, including a double, scored once and had one RBI. Lykins went two for three with a double, one run and one RBI. Chloe Jackson went two for three. Hemp went two for four with one run.

Webster went one for three with a home run, one run and two RBIs. Daugherty went one for three and Jordan Pinion went one for three with a triple.

The last time these two teams faced each other during regular season play resulted in TCN scoring a 2-1 victory in extra innings.

“The last time we played it was kind of a pitchers’ duel, but we’ve been working a lot on hitting and lessening our number of strike outs per game,” said Tri-County North coach Shelly Lykins. “I think that was the difference, was our hitting tonight finally turned on. We didn’t have any errors last time and we didn’t have any tonight either.”

