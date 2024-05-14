BJ Price

All of us are creatures of habit, some more than others. From having your morning coffee, to putting one shoe on before the other, leaving for work at a certain time, or listening to your favorite station on the radio, all of these are little habits built into a person’s daily routine.

Livestock thrive on a consistent routine. When cattle are out on pasture, they get up off the ground, do their business, maybe roam around to find a new area to graze, wander over to the concrete spring tank for a drink, head back out to pasture and maybe graze or lay down and loaf around for a while only to start the whole routine over again later. One day pretty much looks like the next day until one pasture gets licked down and it’s time to move them to a different pasture.

Our calves out on pasture know that when someone hollers, “c’mon boys,” from the barn in the evening, it’s usually time to head to the bunk for some grain. Their routine gets out of whack when they hear the familiar “c’mon boys” from a gateway instead of from the direction of the barn. In this case, it means we want them to come through the gate into a new pasture. Eventually, they follow the sound of the voice right up to the open gateway. If it’s a steel or wooden gate, they are bright enough to quickly realize the gate’s not there and a new pasture awaits them as they walk or sometimes run to the new grass on the other side. If it’s a hot wire gate, that’s where the problem starts and the creature of habit thing kicks in. Even though the wire is not there, in a calf’s mind, it’s still strung up across the opening. I suppose if we took the time to teach them more than two words in their calf vocabulary, maybe we wouldn’t have this problem.

At any rate, there’s about three things that can happen at this point. If the group has a strong leader, he may follow the sound of the human voice and go on through with the others following close behind. Or he may not. Option two involves calling them while someone else tries to crowd them from behind. Obviously, this plan works best with a helper or two. At this point, they might go through the gate. Or they may not. They might scatter and go in one or two or three directions, none of which involves going through the gate. Option three involves time, patience, and a basic understanding of bovine nature. This means leaving the hotwire gate open until an adventurous calf sticks his nose through the gap, realizes the hotwire is no longer there, and proceeds into lush, green grass on the other side.

They say it takes, on average, six weeks to form a new habit. I sure hope it doesn’t take the calves that long to figure out the hotwire’s not there.

