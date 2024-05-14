Eagles close out regular season with pair of wins, prep for postseason

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eaton’s JT Gels throws pitch during the Eagles game with Oakwood on Tuesday, May 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eaton centerfielder Gavin Winings makes a catch during the Eagles game with Oakwood on Tuesday, May 7. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

EATON — After a rocky start to the week, Eaton’s baseball team closed out the regular season with a pair of wins.

Eaton finished the regular season 11-10 overall and 6-6 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division after falling to Oakwood and sweeping Middletown Madison.

The Eagles were scheduled to begin postseason play on Tuesday, May 14 at Greenville in the first round of the Division II sectional. The winner is scheduled to play at Oakwood on Thursday, May 16.

Eaton began last week with a 13-1 loss to the Lumberjacks on Tuesday, May 7. Oakwood scored four runs in the first inning on one hit. In the second, the Lumberjacks scored seven times, highlighted by a three-run homer.

Eaton scored its lone run in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Gavin Winings.

Eaton bounced back the next night with an 8-5 win at Madison.

After falling behind 3-1 after three innings, Eaton scored three runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Winings had a hit and two RBIs. JT Gels added a hit and drove in three runs, while Derrick Michael had two hits and drove in two runs.

Trevor Davis pitched 6.2 innings to get the win. He allowed eight hits and struck out four.

On Friday, Eaton was scheduled to host Madison, but due to unplayable field conditions the game was moved to Madison.

The Eagles scored eight runs in the bottom of the first to take control of the game.

Davis had two hits and three RBIs. Dillon Jerdon added a hit and two RBIs, while Anthony Watson had a hit and two RBIs.

Jerdon pitched five innings and struck out three while allowing four hits. Copper Wilson pitched two innings.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.