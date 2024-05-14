Phillipsburg water board struggles with finances

PHILLIPSBURG — Even before the meeting of the Phillipsburg Board of Public Affairs, Member Kevin Koontz was studying the reports.

“What’s this ‘boiled duckbill’?” he asked Water Commissioner Wendell Harleman.

Laughing, Harleman explained it was not an obscure delicacy. The “duckbill” was the water system’s small filter that had to be periodically boiled to clear away chlorine residue.

Other matters at the May 9 meeting were just as commonplace but no less troublesome financially.

Harleman said Leak Seekers was called earlier at a cost of $1,000 to find an underground leak in the water system, and was called back to find a second one. While most leaks send water up through the surface, this latest, he explained, was leaking into the sanitary sewer and not apparent without the company’s equipment.

He recommended the purchase of the equipment for the village, at a cost of $3.995. Board members greeted the request with dismay, with Member Jackie Wysong pointing out none of the line items in the budget had enough money that $4,000 could easily be pulled from them. She also asked how many times the village would need it.

That was difficult to determine, Harleman said.

“It hasn’t been bad the last few years, but we had seven or eight a few years ago.”

Koontz pointed out that if Leak Seekers charges $1,000 for each visit, “we’ve already spent half that much in a month.”

When Phillipsburg buys water from Union, to eliminate the PFAS in the village water, Board President Mary Combs said, “time will be of the essence.”

The board approved the purchase.

Mayor Shawna Newsom (attending as a visitor) and Water Clerk Nicole Adamson said they would confer with Fiscal Clerk Michelle Phillips about budgeting.

Harleman also said the tablet used to remotely read the water meters basically quit working and he recently had to read 28 meters manually. The company he consulted said the model was no longer available. A replacement tablet, with battery and program, would cost $11,000.

Wysong asked if a refurbished one a few years old might be available. She said even if it had a year or two shorter life span, a much lower price might still save the village money. Since Montgomery County’s sewer charges to Phillipsburg are based on the village’s water usage, the county might be willing to help with the meter reading.

Koontz asked about leasing the equipment, and Adamson wondered if a payment plan were possible.

Harleman said he would ask Rabb Water Systems these questions when they came to help with this month’s readings.

The board also approved the wording of the letter explaining the increase in water rates. Postponed due to Adamson’s illness, the letters will be sent with May water bills, with the increase taking effect in June.

The next meeting of the Board of Public Affairs will be June 13, at 7 p.m. in the municipal building 10868 Brookville Phillipsburg Rd.