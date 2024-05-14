Pieratt, Abner combine to pitch perfect game for Eaton

Eaton senior Gracie Copper went 2-for-2 and drove in three runs in the Eagles 14-0 win over Belmont last week. Eddie Mowen Jr.| The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr.| The Register-Herald Eaton pitcher Sarah Abner tosses a ball to first base during the Eagles 14-0 win over Belmont in the first round of the Division II sectional tournament against Belmont on Tuesday, May 9. Abner and Meredith Pieratt combined to pitch the second perfect game in Eaton softball history in the win. Eddie Mowen Jr.| The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr.| The Register-Herald

EATON — Eaton’s softball team opened the postseason in a perfect way en route to winning its seventh straight sectional title.

Meredith Pieratt and Sarah Abner combined to pitch a 5-inning perfect game in a 14-0 win over Belmont in the first round of the Division II sectional tournament on Tuesday, May 7 at Brooke-Gould Memorial Field.

The No. 3 seeded Eagles (16-6) capped the week off with a 5-0 blanking of No. 5 Wilmington on Friday, May 10 in the sectional final to advance to the district semifinals.

Eaton was scheduled to play at No. 2 Franklin on Tuesday, May 14 for the right to move on to the district final.

Winning home tournament games has become the norm for the program over the past decade under head coach Maggie Neanen. With the two wins this season, Eaton has won 12 straight home postseason games.

“I’m super pumped. Super excited for the girls, especially Lex (Morgan) and Gracie (Copper)” Neanen said after the win over Wilmington. “Those seniors have been quiet leaders, but they’ve been effective leaders, and they are the leaders that will hold you accountable but also do what we ask them to do. So, for them to go out with a win it’s amazing.”

Against Wilmington, Eaton scored a run in the bottom of the second on a fielder’s choice to take a 1-0 lead.

In the third, the Eagles added a run on an RBI infield single by Hannah Redick for a 2-0 lead.

Eaton made it a 3-0 game in the fifth on a fielder’s choice.

The Eagles added two more runs in the sixth.

Madison Copper reached on an error and Morgan walked. Abner then reached on an error, which allowed Madison Copper to score to give Eaton a 4-0 lead. Two batters later Kaydence Cook executed a perfect sac bunt to allow Morgan to score.

In the seventh, Pieratt retired the Hurricanes in order to secure the win.

“I knew it was going to be tight. Wilmington is good,” Neanen said. “They’ve been good. They play in a tough league. I thought Mer through fantastic. I think she gave up two hits three hits two hits two hits. And our defense backdrop. If our defense and Mer’s on we’re pretty good team.”

Neanen said playing multiple tournament games in a season has been expected in the program, which has been handed down from previous teams she’s coached at Eaton.

“The team, I think at this point, expects it. Our program, the girls coming up, expect to get to this and expect to do things so it’s nice,” she said. “And I love doing it at home. I think home field advantage plays a huge part in that. They stick to their routine, they come out, they do their own thing. It’s our home field. And honestly, I think they love playing for our fans. I think they love the crowd we get and again it’s expected. It’s expected now and I love that. That was my dad and I’s goal 10 years ago to turn the program around. So very proud. Very thankful. Very blessed.”

Against Belmont, Pieratt struck out eight and Abner added three punch outs, while keeping the Bison off base.

Pieratt pitched three innings of perfect softball, while Abner tossed two.

It was the Eagles first perfect game since April 5, 2018, when Annika Gels struck out 12 in a 13-0 win over Oakwood.

“Sarah and Mer did a great job on the mound. We knew Sarah was going to probably get some ground balls and the defense stepped up behind her,” Neanen said after the win. “Our staff continues to be one of the best in the league. Right now, we just got to be 1-0 every day.”

Eaton scored six runs in the first and added four in the second, three in the third and another in the fourth.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.