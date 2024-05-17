Area schools prepare for graduations

PREBLE & MONTGOMERY COUNTIES — As the end of the school year approaches, high schools across the region are gearing up for one of the most significant events in a student’s academic journey: graduation. Families, friends, and educators alike are eagerly anticipating the ceremonies that will mark the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

The first in the area to hold commencement is Preble Shawnee High School, where seniors are set to receive their diplomas on Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m. The ceremony will take place at the Arrows’ football stadium.

Following closely behind, Northmont High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 19, honoring the achievements of its graduating students. Twin Valley South seniors will then take center stage on Tuesday, May 21, gathering at Salem Church of God in Clayton to mark the end of their high school journey.

Tri-County North’s commencement exercises are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, Salem Church of God, where graduates will bid farewell to their alma mater surrounded by friends and family. National Trail students will follow suit on Friday, May 24, with their ceremony set to take place in the school gymnasium.

As the calendar inches closer to June, the excitement continues to build. Brookville High School seniors will don their caps and gowns on Saturday, May 25, ready to step into the next chapter of their lives. Finally, Eaton High School will bring the graduation season to a close with a ceremony on Saturday, June 1, hosted at the school’s football stadium.

These graduation ceremonies are not only a celebration of academic achievement but also a testament to the resilience, determination, and spirit of the graduating class. They represent the culmination of years of hard work, late-night study sessions, and unforgettable memories shared with friends and mentors. As seniors prepare to bid farewell to familiar hallways and classrooms, they do so with a sense of anticipation for the adventures that lie ahead. Whether pursuing higher education, entering the workforce, or embarking on other endeavors, the Class of 2024 is poised to leave its mark on the world.

As the community comes together to celebrate these milestones, let us reflect on the accomplishments of our graduates and offer them our heartfelt congratulations as they embark on this new and exciting chapter of their lives. Watch for a special section recognizing this year’s graduates next month in The Register-Herald.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.