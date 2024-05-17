Council, school board plan joint meeting

Brookville councilmember Stephen Crane listens to city manager Jack Kuntz’s report. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — Council agreed to meet with the Brookville Local Schools board of education in a joint meeting on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Brookville City Manager Jack Kuntz said he will contact Brookville Local Schools Superintendent Jason Wood to try to set up the meeting.

“This meeting will be done in a workshop format, which the public is welcome to attend,” Kuntz stated at the April 16 council meeting.

In other matters, Kuntz said the Wolf Creek water main replacement project is currently ahead of schedule.

“It is scheduled to be complete by the end of May or early June,” Kuntz said.

“We’re really hoping it gets finished up in the next couple of weeks,” Kuntz added.

Kuntz noted the The Wolf Creek resurfacing project continues to be scheduled to start in late summer or early fall.

“The Wolf Creek resurfacing project is a Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Surface Transportation Project (MVRPC STP) grant funded project,” Kuntz said.

“Staff will continue to coordinate with the Ohio Department of Transportation as this project moves forward,” Kuntz continued.

Kuntz said the wastewater facility study continues to move forward.

“The project, which is being funded by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA) Water Pollution Control Fund program, continues to be on schedule to be completed by this fall,” Kuntz said.

Kuntz noted the “Business 101” series of classes scheduled at the Brookville Fire Station continue to be open to the local and regional business community, specifically to neighboring communities in and around northwest Montgomery County.

Kuntz indicated staff worked with some members of the small business community, the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, and the local chapter of the Small Business Administration to put together the free classes.

The classes will be scheduled from approximately 8a.m. until noon.

Topics are:

• June 10: The Resource Network and Starting Right – this session will introduce the various resources for small businesses and the basics of starting a business. This session will also cover what a small business owner should consider when it comes to legal, accounting, and insurance matters for the business.

• July 15: Access to Capital and Small Business Finance Basics – this session will present several types of capital resources, how to be application and loan ready, and the importance of building banking relationships. In addition, the session will discuss the benefits of financial management and how to enhance financial management skills.

• Aug. 12: Marketing and Beyond – this session will discuss government contracting on the federal, state and local levels, exporting as a growth strategy, and business exit strategies including succession planning. The session will then cover small business marketing and how to best find, reach, and engage customers.

Those interested may sign up for one of more course by going to the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

Kuntz noted the service department’s recent activities:

• repaired water main break at 201 Market St.

• picked up 300 gallons of used oil

• put summer banners uptown

• repaired storm tile at Wolf Creek Street and Westbrook Road

• mowed parks and throughout town

• fertilized the ball, soccer, and pee wee football fields, the sewer plant, the city parks

• sprayed for weeds in all the parks, the soccer,and pee wee football field, the sewer plant and throughout town.

• repaired the water service on Hay Avenue.

• picked up trash in all the city parks and town

• cut down a dead tree behind the service garage

• asphalted all water breaks from winter

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].