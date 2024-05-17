Discover Preble hunt a success

This year’s Discover Preble scavenger hunt winners were Darrell and Laura Abner, and Kevin and Lori Desch, who completed the tour during the Saturday, May 11, kickoff event. Submitted | Preble County Historical Society

EATON & PREBLE COUNTY — On Saturday, May 11, the Preble County Historical Society along with lead sponsor the Preble County Development Partnership, hosted the 2nd annual Discover Preble Event.

During the Discover Preble event, players are given a game board to visit 25 “hot spots” around the county, according to organizers. The scavenger hunt has become one of the community’s favorites, Lisa White, Executive Director of the PCHS, said.

Totalling about 140 miles of travel, stops on the tour range from Fairhaven to Verona, with many stops in between.

“If you would like to play, you can still do that all summer long,” White said. “Pick up a game board at PCHS on Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. or Thursdays 10-2 p.m.”

The deadline for the hunt is Nov. 1.

“A huge thank you to our sponsor this year, we couldn’t provide this level of fun without their help. Thank you to all of the participating businesses and locations for jumping on board, as well,” White added.

This year’s winners were Darrell and Laura Abner, and Kevin and Lori Desch.