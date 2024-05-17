Englewood community blood drive is May 23

Everyone who registers to donate blood now through June 29 will receive the Solvita slogan T-shirt. Submitted photo

ENGLEWOOD — Support the regional blood supply during the Memorial Day holiday period and get a chance to win Bengals tickets by donating at the Fairview Brethren in Christ Church monthly community blood drive Thursday, May 23 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 750 Union Blvd., Englewood.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate now through June 29 will receive the Solvita slogan T-shirt. Register to donate April 29-June 1 to be automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of Bengals vs. Steelers tickets.

Memorial Day holiday weekend launches the summer vacation season, a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. Remember to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at https://bit.ly/4byn40T.