Lane restrictions on I-70 this week

PREBLE COUNTY — Lane restrictions will be in effect on Interstate 70 this week for continued bridge work on U.S. 127.

On Wednesday, May 15, the left lane on I-70 East will be closed near the U.S. 127 exit (Exit 10) from approximately 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Then, on Thursday, May 16, the right lane on I-70 East will be closed at the exit from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Traffic will be maintained, and motorists are reminded to use additional caution in the work zone.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.