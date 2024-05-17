School board approves several contracts

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Local School board of education approved several contracts at its April 15 meeting.

The board approved the following certified employee contracts for the 2024- 2025 school year:

• High school – Erin Ballinger (one year);Deron Brown (one year); Jeffrey Davidson (three years); Joseph DePoy (one year); Jennifer Garst (two years); Zoe Heid (two years); Benjamin Hughes (two years); Marcus Lamb (three years); Hailee Loughman (two years); Jeremy McGhee (one year); Steven Schrodi (two years) and Rachel Zinck (two years).

• Intermediate – Kristina Baber (one year); Connor Case (one year); Stacy Derringer (one year); Rachel Esterline (three years); Rebecca Fellers (three years); Douglas Freeman (three years); Rylie Gearhart (one year); Lauren Henry (three years); Teresa Huelskamp (continuing); Jamie Neely (two years); Sherril Spangler (one year); Angela Sprada (two years); Brian Sprada (one year); Hannah Summers (two years): Kelsey Tiley (two years) and Caleb Vincent (two years).

• Elementary – Tiffany Barga (one year); Madeline Bazelak (one year); Samantha Bennett (two years); Megan Berning (two years); Katie Blevins (three years); Abigail Bulach (one year); Riley Cruse (one year); Amanda Davis (one year); Madison Goubeaux (one year); Kaitlin McPherson (two years); Mallory Randall (three years); Jessica Shea (two years); Chloe Smith (one year); Tiffany Stephan (two years); Natalie Storie (two years); Jessica Vince (two years); Chaz Wallace )two years) and Kara Wysong (two years).

The board approved the following classified employee contracts for the 2024- 2025 school year:

• one year – Kim Bromagen (paraprofessional); J. Edward Kirklin (custodian); Sydney Lipps (paraprofessional): Elizabeth Osswald (paraprofessional) and Leah Trimble (paraprofessional).

• two years – Sara Ekberg (paraprofessional); Cara Gearhart (paraprofessional ); Amanda Honnert (paraprofessional); Amy Stanoikovich (paraprofessional) and Brianne Turner (paraprofessional).

• continuing – Jerry Howell (custodian) and Emily Jones (cook/cashier).

The board approved following extended service contracts for the 2024-2025 school year:

• certified – Kristina Dobberstein (elementary librarian – three days); Anna Duckro (guidance – 20 days); Febe Harmon (band – 15 days); Susan Hollon (family consumer science – five days ); Jeremy McGhee (industrial arts – two days); Sherril Spangler (guidance – 12 days); Jamie Neely (guidance – eight days) and Natalie Storie (guidance – six days).

The board approved an extracurricular contract for Kerry Smoot as the varsity/reserve track assistant pole vault coach for the 2023-2024 school year.

The board approved an extracurricular contract for Madeline Bazelak as the varsity volleyball head coach for the 2024-2025 school year.

The board approved a one-year contract for Todd White as a custodian for the 2024-25 school year, per the adopted salary scale.

The board approved the amended administrative contract for director of technology and digital communications Cory Caudill, effective Aug. 1, 2024 until July 31, 2026.

The board accepted the resignation of boys varsity basketball head coach Jeffrey Davidson.

The board approved the professional services agreement with Dayton Cincinnati Technology Services effective June 1, 2024 to May 31, 2027.

The board approved the health care staffing agreement with BrightStar Care.

The board gave permission for the girls basketball team to travel to Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky., June 13-15.

