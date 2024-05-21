Having fun and celebrating seniors

We had an amazing day on Tuesday, May 14, at our annual Senior Day and Annual Meeting, even with all the rain.

The theme of the Older Americans Month is “Powered by Connection.” We had over 350 people attend the event. We were also blessed with over 40 vendors who were able to interact with everyone throughout the day and had fun. The Silvertones kept us moving to good music. We had games and got to help paint a canvas with Preble Arts. We served grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, that were cooked with perfection by Grill Master Kevin from the Preble County Engineer’s Office.

Reid Health and Gordon Food Service both helped in donating food and drinks for the day, where we also had coleslaw, potato chips, cookies, and all the fixings to go with it. Along with having delicious food, Fatty Daddy’z Sweet Treats and Frontline Coffee were also present and provided us with some delicious ice cream and coffee.

We were able to use our boas, crowns, hats, signs, and other props for our selfies with Foto Me RN Photo Booth, along with a printed picture to take with us. Many people were being drawn to the Cartoona Matata Caricature Artist and able to take home new portraits to hang on their wall or refrigerator. Overall, we had a great time, and you can find pictures of the day on our Facebook page. We all were powered by connection that day!

During this event, we announced the 2024 Outstanding Senior of the Year award for Preble County and the honoree was Larry Whalen. Congratulations, Larry! We are so proud of you and all you do for our community, past and present! Preble County Commissioners, Dave Haber and Rachel Vonderhaar, announced and proclaimed May 2024 as Older Americans Month with the theme of Powered by Connection, emphasizing the profound impact of meaningful interactions and social connection on the well-being and health of older adults in our community.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office presented “Senior Scams” and educated us on what to look out for and what to do if you get scammed. Every day, scammers are getting better and better at confusing us and getting the information that they want, but if you are aware of what to look out for and if you feel that something doesn’t feel right or you don’t know the person, hang up that phone and don’t answer any questions. If they claim to be someone you know, tell them you must call them back and then actually dial that person and make sure it is them, instead of assuming. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us or someone you know can help you.

PCCOA also revealed its new Preble Transit logo which you will start seeing on our vans, so look for that change. For more information on how Preble Transit can help you, give us a call at 937-456-9272. We also held our Annual Meeting, where stats were given, along with voting on two new members on our board. Erin Harris and June Creech were voted in for a second term. Shelley Ratliff, Executive Director, also gave updates on construction and the center.

This event is sponsored in part by Reid Health Alliance, Reid Health, Gordon Food Service, Eaton Computer, and Preble County Engineer’s Office. At the end of the day, we gave away door prizes and two grand door prizes, which were two tablets donated by Eaton Computer. It was a fun day and we love having it each year!

Next year’s Senior Day and Annual Meeting will be on May 13, 2025.

The center has plenty of opportunities available to you on just about anything. If there is a topic that you would like to hear about, please let us know and we will try our best to make that happen. We’d love to see you come on down to the Senior Center for some fun, food, and socialization. It’s a wonderful place where you can connect with someone or get involved with something. Don’t forget that you can become a member for just $10 a year and you will stay up to date with all of our events and happenings. Membership is valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. We are looking forward to seeing you visit us soon!

Preble County Council on Aging is located at 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton. For more information, call 937-456-4947 or 1-800-238-5146, or email [email protected]. For information about Preble County Transit, call 937-456-9272.