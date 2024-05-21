Pond Clinic just around the corner

BJ Price

If you have a pond or have ever wished you had a pond, mark your calendars for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6th. It’s the Year of Conservation at the Preble County Historical Society, our host site for the Annual Pond Clinic sponsored by the Preble Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).

Preble SWCD has been hosting Pond Clinics since the early 1970s. You may wonder exactly what a Pond Clinic is. Here at the District, we would define our pond clinic as “an event, typically held near a pond, where knowledgeable presenters speak about pond stocking, aquatic plant management, recreation, maintenance, construction, rehabilitation, wildlife management, liability, safety, water sources for fire protection, or other topics related to ponds.” The ideal pond clinic has a scenic venue with an engaged crowd prepared to listen and ask questions.

The host pond at a pond clinic can provide a great land lab experience, allowing presenters to speak about the good and maybe not-so-good points about a particular pond. Aquatic plants found on-site can be used to help participants identify what is desirable or undesirable in their own ponds. Discussion can be had on the watershed draining into a pond and the effects that different types of upstream land cover can have on a pond.

Ponds go through many stages in their life cycle, from brand new, to aging, to old. Many factors such as fishing habits, pond depth, water sources, nutrient loading, plant life, and fish species all work together to make each pond unique. Add the changing weather to that and you can see why no two ponds will behave the same. Aquatic herbicides are not cheap and no pond owner wants to waste money on an unneeded product. As a wise person once told me, if you rearrange the letters in POND, it spells W-O-R-K.

Eugene Braig, pond expert and Aquatic Ecosystems Program Director at The Ohio State University, will be speaking about what causes pond turnovers leading to fish kills, and what can be done to prevent turnovers. He will also be taking pond questions from the audience. A representative from Remlinger Fish Farm will be speaking about pond stocking. Lastly, Preble SWCD will be speaking about dry hydrants to use for fire protection and also about pond construction and rehabilitation.

The Pond Clinic will begin with a free fried cod dinner served up by Three J’s Catering. Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by our presenters. There will be plenty of time for questions from the crowd. The clinic will conclude around 8 p.m. Be sure to bring your appetite and your lawn chairs! The Pond Clinic will be held at the Preble County Historical Society Farm located at 7693 Swartsel Rd, Eaton. Watch for signs. RSVP by June 3 to Preble SWCD at 937-456-5159.

Reach BJ Price at 937-456-5159 for more information.