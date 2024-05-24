Electric aggregate public hearings held

Palmer Energy Customer Service Manager Amy Hoffman discusses how the electric aggregation program works. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

LEWISBURG — Public hearings were held at the Community Center for residents to learn more about the village’s electric aggregate program.

The public hearings, required by law, were for residents and for small business owners.

Council approved a resolution May 2 to join the Miami Valley Communication Council’s electric aggregation program.

Council passed the resolution approving the plan of operation and governance for the MVCC in an effort to secure lower rates for village residents.

Voters approved the electric aggregation question that appeared on the March 19 ballot.

A total of 158 yes votes were cast while 130 residents voted no.

MVCC is working with Palmer Energy, a Toledo-based energy consulting firm, in securing the best possible electric and natural gas rates for the village.

“Through the Miami Valley Communications Council, 16 cities and villages are in a large aggregation and that is what Lewisburg is going to be joining,” Amy Hoffman, customer service manager for Palmer Energy, said.

“With the completion of the two required public hearings, the next step is to get the aggregation going,” Hoffman continued.

Hoffman said Palmer Energy’s job is to solicit pricing from multiple electric suppliers in order to receive a competitive price.

“The whole idea behind having an aggregation in place is to get a lower rate than the utility (AES),” Hoffman said.

Hoffman indicated AES’s current rate is .108 cents a Kilowatt hour.

Hoffman noted AES keeps a fixed rate from June until June.

“Soon the company will be announcing what June of 2024 to June of 2025 will be,” Hoffman said.

“We are under the understanding that the AES rate will be lower then the current .108 rate, Hoffman said.

“But with aggregation, the idea is to have a better rate than the utility company’s rate,” Hoffman continued.

Hoffman indicated the current aggregation rate for the MVCC aggregate communities is 0.0657 cents a kilowatt hour through electric supplier Energy Harbor, located in Akron.

“So, they (the MVCCC aggregate members) are saving money,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the Lewisburg rate could be the same 0.0657 rate as the current MVCC aggregate communities.

“Or Energy Harbor is going to say the market’s moved and we’ll price it at a different rate. That’s totally up to them,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said whatever rate Lewisburg receives the rate will end in December of 2025, so that the village and any other community that joins the MVCC at a later date will all be at the same aggregation rate beginning in 2026.

Hoffman said any resident or small business who is with AES will probably receive an opt-out letter in June.

“The opt-out letter will say Lewisburg is participating in an aggregation program for electric. The letter will indicate the supplier for electric. The letter will also provide the rate for electric and how long both will be in effect,” Hoffman said.

“If you do nothing, you will be enrolled, but you can opt out if you chose,” Hoffman continued.

“Hoffman said residents and small business owners who receive the opt-out letter have 21 days to decide if they want to participate in the aggregate program.

Hoffman said if residents or business owners decide to participate in the aggregate program, after the 21 days have passed, AES will send a letter indicating their supplier is changing.

Hoffman said after receiving the letter, residents or small business owners have seven days to inform AES they plan to continue receiving AES service.

Hoffman said if residents or business owners don’t respond to the letter within seven days, they will be enrolled in the aggregate program.

Hoffman pointed out the aggregate program doesn’t have early termination fees.

“You can leave the program at any time,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman also noted residents and small business owners can join the program at any time.

“If you have a contract with another suppler, you can leave that supplier and join the aggregate program,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the Lewisburg aggregate electric rate will most likely begin after the meter is read in July.

“So when your meter gets read in July, that’s when it will be starting and it (the supplier and the fixed rate) will show up on your August bill,” Hoffman said.

Municipal manager Jeff Sewert said information on the aggregation process will be forthcoming from the village.

In addition to Lewisburg, the other communities in the MVCC electric aggregate are Centerville, Clayton, Englewood, Fairborn, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Trotwood, Troy, Vandalia, West Carrollton, New Lebanon, Brookville, Eaton and Union.

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].