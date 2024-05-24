Preble Arts offering free classes

Thanks to a generous donation from Reid Health to Preble Arts, the center will able to provide free art classes and walk-in activities to anyone in need of a mental health boost. Classes and activities will be announced on June 1. Submitted | Preble Arts

EATON — Preble Arts recently announced a program offering free art classes.

“We believe that mental health is just as important as physical health. That’s why we’re introducing’The Essential Human’ Program,” Preble Arts Executive Director Michelle Buckley said in a press release. “Thanks to a generous donation from Reid Health to Preble Arts, we are able to provide free art classes and walk-in activities to anyone in need of a mental health boost. Whether you’re dealing with depression, anxiety, or simply looking for a welcoming place to learn and connect with others, we are here to support you.”

Preble Arts’ free art classes and walk-in options will be announced June 1 through all of the association’s social media platforms as well as via an email to members.

“We also encourage you to visit our interactive Mental Health Awareness Gallery Show, which will be on display until May 31,” Buckley continued. “The gallery features interactive exhibits designed to help you express your thoughts and feelings. Additionally, we offer free private mental health screenings and resources to guide you in your mental health journey. We welcome you with open arms to take part in this meaningful experience.”