Rep. Creech updates commission

EATON — State Rep. Rodney Creech attended the Monday, May 20, meeting of Preble County Commissioners to provide an update on the political landscape of the Ohio House of Representatives, focusing on recent actions involving House Speaker Jason Stephens and the 22 dissenting Republican members who joined with Democrat members to elect him Speaker.

He also highlighted the power struggle between Democrats and Republicans, challenges to Stephens’ leadership, capital budget funding allocations and more.

“I think it’s very important to understand what’s going on the Ohio State House considering everything that’s happened over the last year and a half,” he said. “I think I’ve done a pretty good job of coming in here and kind of giving you the groundwork and it’s kind of interesting to see it play out because everything that we predicted is happening. I think it’s important for our community to understand what’s going on and my involvement.

“I got into office for the right reasons,” he continued. “Fourth generation farmer, third generation township trustee —that just says a lot, I think. There’s a lot of people to Ohio House they’re the same way; they got into politics for the right reason.

“I’ve been doing everything I can to get the facts out. You know a year and a half ago, I stood here and talked about how Speaker Stephens stole the speakership with the 32 Democrat, 22 Republican vote. Speaker Stevens was not supposed to be our speaker, but he defected from the Republican 67 supermajority. And got 22 Republicans to go along with him, actually 21 Republicans, he was the 22. With that said, came a lot of anger. Rough, rough times for the 22. They’ve been censured by the Ohio Republican Party. That means the Ohio Republican Party cannot give them endorsements. They cannot receive funds, they cannot receive discounts on their mailers. It’s pretty serious. So to say I’m on the wrong side of the fence, it’s probably not accurate. I’m on the right side of the fence. I’m happy to be there with 45 of my other colleagues along with the full Senate, along with the lobbying community.”

“We’re all together,” Creech said. “And it’s 22 versus the world right now.”

“The reason we had an August special election is because of our speaker that identifies as a Republican. He’s working for the Democrats 100 percent. What was the first huge red flag is when he held up our legislation that would have went on the primary ballot, but we had to have an August special election.

“Since then, you know, we were all working on Issue One and Issue Two, and the President of the Senate, Matt Huffman, and all of us we were all digging in trying to save babies and, and you know, if we were going to legalize marijuana, do it the right way. Speaker Stevens was down in Florida fundraiser the week before the election. He did not help us on Issue One. He didn’t help us on Issue Two, and he delayed the threshold on the 60 percent,” Creech told commissioners.

“What happened two weeks ago, was putting Biden on the ballot. You know, in Ohio Biden is not going to be on the Ohio ballot. Senate Bill 92 was the vehicle to move the Biden language. Well, it was pretty giving the Democrats Biden on a silver platter and the 45 Republicans said ‘we’re not doing this unless we get into something in return,’” Creech said. “And unfortunately, that’s how politics work. Really, it’s how life works. You know, we’re going to help you but we need a little help ourselves. And so, the 45 was very clear and said if this bill is going to pass, it’s going to be the Democrats and the 22. Mr. Speaker, the people that got you elected, they can vote on this bill. We’re not voting on it. Senate President Matt Huffman has House Bill 114. What House Bill 114 does is it keeps foreign money out state of Ohio. The only reason that Issue One and Issue Two and a lot of other things pass is because we have outside money coming into the state. The speaker seemed like he was all on board with it in caucus, and we were going to vote on 114 on the floor. And believe it or not, it never came to the floor. You know, the mission of that week was to get Biden on the ballot. And we never had 114 come to the floor.”

“Columbus is flipped upside down right now. We’re not getting anything done. It’s the slowest General Assembly since 1955, which to me is not all that bad,” Creech said. “Like I always say, if we’re not getting a lot done in Columbus, Ohio is safe. Still, we’re not getting anything done. Nobody’s getting along. And it’s getting ugly.

“But the real reason I wanted to come here and talk to you is, you know, I’ve taken great pride and being the Chairman of Agriculture. It’s not a real active committee, but it’s important. It’s a very important committee.”

Earlier this month, Stephens removed several representatives from their committee chairs, and from their committees entirely. Creech was one of them, being removed from his seat as Chair of the Agriculture Committee. Creech found out from a lobbyist, he told commissioners, not receiving any advance notice. “Think about a leader that removes somebody from a leadership position and doesn’t have the audacity to say ‘I’m doing this and this is why,” Creech said.

“Why? The 22 Republicans that put the speaker in with the 32 Democrats were censured by the Ohio Republican Party, they’ve caused trouble and they defied the party, they defied our caucus. So I made a decision and it was a good way to support the opposition of the 22,” he noted. “I’m going to always do what’s right for you, who I think is the best candidate. So, there was about seven or eight of us that ended up giving about $117,000 to John Cross’s opponent.”

Cross, according to Creech, was one of the 22. “So I did give to his opponent. I gave $7,500 to his opponent,” Creech said. Cross went on to lose the election, receiving 30 percent of the vote.”

“We are going to work on continuing to remove the Speaker from the Ohio House. We do have a plan. I’m very confident but you know anything can happen,” he noted.

Creech also touched on the project funding which he said was divvied up disproportionately and not at the amount it was supposed to be.

“This was “pay to play” money,” he said. “So we ended up getting $800,000 which was a lot more than some reps. We did get $100,000 but they shorted us a lot.”

“I’d rather come home and tell you how I came home empty handed and I stood my ground and stood for my people and stood for the county and stood for the district that I represent. And if I have to lose money in the future, because I’m doing my job, plan on it.”

“But you know, the old Rodney Creech thing is, you can kick me in the face all you want, but if you kick my district in the face, I’m going to fight and that’s where we’re at. I’m going to keep fighting for our district. Yeah, we lost our chairs, not a big deal. You know, I’m still going to be on the frontline of agriculture at the Ohio House.”

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.