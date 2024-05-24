Whalen named ‘24 Outstanding Senior

Submitted | Preble County Council on Aging Shelley Ratliff, Executive Director of the Preble County Council on Aging, presented the Senior of the Year award to Larry Whalen during the Tuesday, May 14, Senior Day. His family was present to help him celebrate. Submitted | Preble County Council on Aging

EATON — Larry Whalen was named the Preble County Senior of the Year during the Preble County Council on Aging’s Senior Day and Annual Meeting held Tuesday, May 14.

Outstanding Senior Citizen Awards recognize older adults who have made a difference in their communities after reaching age 60. Nominees must be at least 60 years of age, a legal resident of Ohio for at least five years, and have made significant contributions to the community.

Shelley Ratliff, Executive Director of the Preble County Council on Aging, presented the award to Whalen. In a press release, PCCOA shared the information Ratliff read during the presentation: “Larry Whalen was born on April 10, 1947, in Richmond, Indiana. He is the youngest of four children. He served active duty in the United States Army from March 1967 to January 1972, for 18 years. He notably served in Korea during the Vietnam War and as a Headquarters First Sergeant in an Infantry Training Battalion. He met and married his wife of 55 years, Pat, in 1969, while serving at the Nike Missile Base in Wilmington. Larry retired from the Army and Army Reserves. Larry and his wife are both members of the First Baptist of New Paris, where one of their sons is the Pastor.

“After the Army, Larry worked as a mechanic at Belden Wire & Cable, where he later retired and in the experimental engineering department as a technician performing tests and taking black and white pictures and printing them in a darkroom for the engineers at the Wayne Works school bus factory. He and Pat have two children and four grandchildren. He served for 12 years in the community of New Paris as a volunteer firefighter for the Northwest Fire & Ambulance District as an EMT and trustee. He was a dedicated children’s baseball and softball coach with the Jefferson Township Booster club in New Paris for many years, as well.

“He is a good neighbor, friend, and family member, helping whenever and wherever he can. He has a strong work ethic, a servant’s heart, and is known by a lot of people in New Paris,” Ratliff noted.

“Larry also volunteers for the Preble County Council on Aging, helping wherever needed when he can. He was on the Participant’s Council and planned and executed the Car Show in 2023. Larry enjoys spending time with his family playing board games, cornhole, and card games. He has always loved cars – working on them, restoring them, and of course driving them. He and Pat enjoy going to car shows and cruise-ins to look at the cars, but also to meet new people and reunite with old friends. He loves playing pool and is glad to spend time with his friends at the Preble County Council on Aging. Larry is an amazing person who gets joy out of helping others and always has a smiling face.

“We are honored to present Larry with this award in which he is so deserving. Congratulations, Larry.”

According to PCCOA officials, Whalen was surprised by the award, but his wife and kids knew about him receiving it and were also able to be present the day it was presented.

“If you don’t know Larry, you should get to know him, he’s a pretty great guy and one that has a big heart. Thank you Larry for everything you do for not only PCCOA but also for the community. Congratulations,” PCCOA’s Stacey Gibbs said in the release.

