367 graduate from Northmont High School

FAIRBORN — A total of 367 students received diplomas during Northmont’s 2024 Graduation Commencement Ceremony held Sunday, May 19 at Wright State’s Ervin J. Nutter Center.

Between 110 and 120 students received approximately $7.5 million in scholarship funding. The number of students and amount of funding was estimated as some students received funding after the graduation program was printed.

Valedictorian Seth Schmaltz led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.

High School Principal Thomas Evans handled the introductions.

“Today we have the honor, and privilege to celebrate a special moment in our students’ lives, and in the lives of everyone here today,” Evans said in part.

Evans introduced the administration starting with Superintendent Tony Thomas, Northmont Board of Education Vice President Mrs. Jane Woodie, President Linda Blum, Board Members Dr. Gerry Espeleta, Chris Pulos, and Nick Orrill as well as Athletics Director and South Unit Principal Micah Harding, Student Representative to Board of Education Nathan Dobles, Treasurer Mrs. Ann Ferraro, High School Central Unit Principal Collin Abels, Class Advisors Amy Peters, Nicole Spitler, and Eric Wagner.

“We are obviously here to celebrate the achievements of our graduates sitting down in front of me, but we know that they did not get here today alone,” Evans said. “There are two more groups I would like to recognize. First, we have an amazing faculty and staff at Northmont.

“The state report card indicates how incredibly effective the instruction this group delivers, but cannot measure the empathy, love and support that is poured into our students on a daily basis,” Evans continued. “If you are a Northmont employee at any of our buildings, please stand so we can recognize you today.”

Evans then told the graduates they had all worked hard to earn this moment. He stated another group needed to be recognized for the students’ accomplishments.

“If you are a parent, grandparent, guardian or someone who played a significant role in the life of one of our graduates, I invite you to stand at this time so our graduates can acknowledge you,” Evans said.

Evans recognized Academic Challenge state champions, DECA International competition qualifiers, Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors NJROTC members, Winter Guard members, Marching Band members who earned superior ratings, Wind Ensemble members who were asked to perform with college students, athletes who have been named All-GWOC, Hope Squad members and Peer Listeners.

He also recognized students’ that earned college credit through AP courses and students who performed volunteer work in the community.

Valedictorians Avery Rieger and Gabriel Strobel gave thanks to the families that have supported students, the educators and staff who provided many opportunities, their peers, and to the guests in attendance who came to lend their support to the graduates.

Senior Choir members led everyone in the singing of the Northmont Alma Mater.

High School Central Unit Principal Collin Abels introduced seven students that made the selfless decision to serve in the United States military. Each of the seven received a unique ‘Challenge Coin’ to represent their four years of commitment to Northmont High School and their future service to the nation.

Hunter Dillon – Air Force, Michael Goffinet – Air Force National Guard, Jesse James – Air Force, Makenzie Kolp – Air Force, Ethan Valentine – Air Force ROTC program, Hannah De Castro Hall – Navy ROTC program, Eldon Smith – Navy.

Abels also shared the accomplishments of the valedictorians and salutatorians.

Valedictorians: Trudy Arling, Caleb Bannister, Jacob Beck, Josiah Belton, Ryan Fitzgerald, Owen Franks, Sophia Gorretta, Morgan Kee, Libbi Mergler (top one percent of class), Christian Moncrief, Elliot Moyer, Avery Rieger (top one percent of class), Seth Schmaltz, Bridget Scranton (top on percent of class), Gabriel Strobel (top one percent of class), and Koletin Watson.

Salutatorians: Amelia Brown, Zachariah Clements, and Carson Stone.

“Good afternoon graduating class of 2024. Wow. What a crazy thing to say,” said Valedictorian Koletin Watson, student speaker. “It seems like only yesterday when we were pushing each other out the lunch doors to recess and fighting over the best swing on the swing set. Eventually we pushed each other out the doors of elementary school, out the doors of middle school, and now we are running out the doors of Northmont High School.

“So, here we are, after several years of schooling ready to open the next door of our lives,” Watson continued. “Whether that open door leads to a place in the workforce, college, or the military, over the next couple of minutes I want all of us to remember these past several years and what we have overcome to get where we are today starting with the first grade.

“We all sat in class at our desks that measured up above our waist now barely coming to our knees, filling out ‘All About Me’ posters excited to take them home and show everyone,” Watson reminisced. “We wrote down our favorite colors, favorite foods, favorite books – most of which were easy to read Dr. Suess at the time, and what we wanted our future careers to be.

“Many of us wrote things like doctor, teacher, police officer, and lawyer, and for some of us these very well may become our realities,” Watson noted. “But for others of us plans have changed and we have persevered our way to bigger and better things. Some of us saw college as part of our future, not even knowing what college was at such a young age, while others did not.

“Regardless of what we chose it was evident that we were all striving towards success, no matter the path that got us there,” Watson said. “Eventually we moved on to eighth grade where disaster struck. The Covid 19 pandemic closed businesses, schools and cancelled our trip to Washington D.C. that would have been in May of that year.

“The pandemic also took the first half of our freshman year in high school away from us and deterred us from a normal school year overall – something we will never be able to get back,” Watson said. “We missed memorable moments like our first day of high school, our first homecoming and its parade, and Mother Nature made sure we missed our last too, our spirit week and much more.

“But, through resiliency and perseverance along the way we made it to graduation, finally to senior year that we now see coming to a close,” Watson said. “We started on August 17, 2023 when we embarked on our final first day of high school at NHS wandering through the halls, catching up with friends from over the summer and most of us making our way to our first period class on time.

“We eventually had our final homecoming, our last prom and walked through the halls of NHS the last time on May 14, 2024. After the ceremony today this may be another last for some of us, as it may be the last time we see the people we have called friends for the past four years.

“However, it’s not all downsides,” Watson added. “After today becomes closed we will be on our way to new experiences, new friends, new memories, and new successes later this fall. We will take the memories we have made over the past four years, the experiences that have shaped who we are today, and the support systems who have been with us through it all – many of whom are seated here today – with us into the next part of our lives no matter which path we choose to take.

“In closing, I want you all to remember and to carry with you your perseverance, determination, and resiliency we’ve had since young first graders as we head into the next chapter of our lives and face inevitable challenges to our success. Keep the mindset that you will overcome and never backdown to the obstacles that life throws at you. I wish you all the best of luck in whatever endeavors you get into. And always remember – Once a T’bolt, always a T’bolt. Congratulations. We did it.”

Sophia Gorretta then took the stage to sing, ‘Long Live’ by Taylor Swift.

Valedictorian Owen Franks stepped to the podium. “Ladies and gentlemen, teachers, esteemed faculty, friends, parents, family, and my fellow graduates, it is truly an honor to stand here before you today,” Franks said. “As I look out at this gathering I am overwhelmed with gratitude and pride. Gratitude for the countless experiences and lessons that have shaped us into the individuals we have become, and pride in the collective accomplishments that have brought us to this momentous occasion.

“Our journey has been marked together by shared experiences,” Franks said. “From freshman year when we navigated the uncharted waters of virtual and blended learning during the Covid 19 pandemic, to the triumphant moments of our senior year achievements. We have grown, adapted, and thrived together, but what really sets us apart is that we have the power, the passion, and the vision to create a better world for ourselves and generations to come.

“Take a moment and look around you,” Franks stated. “Among us stand future engineers, scientists, doctors, entrepreneurs, artists, activists, teachers, soldiers, and leaders. Our diversity is not just a characteristic, it is our greatest strength. Each one of us has unique talents and perspectives that when combined have the power to spark innovation, drive progress, and redefine our world.

“But our potential alone is not enough,” Franks continued. “We must choose to harness it. We must dare to dream big, to think differently and to propel ourselves forward with determination. The world eagerly awaits the contributions that only we can offer. But regardless of the paths we choose to tread, let us never forget the bonds that unite us, the memories that bind us, and the shared experiences that have shaped us into the resilient individuals we are today.

“In closing, I want to express my deepest gratitude to our teachers, coaches, families, and mentors who have supported us every step of the way,” Franks stated. “Your guidance, encouragement, and belief in our potential have been the driving force behind our success. And to my fellow graduates, I am truly honored to have shared this journey with you and I am excited to see the incredible impact we will undoubtedly make on the world.

“May our futures be bright and may we know that anything is possible if we dare to dream,” Franks added. “Congratulations Class of 2024. Thank you.”

Superintendent Tony Thomas stepped to the podium to state, “Members of the board of education, families, and friends, the students seated before you have met all of the graduation requirements of the state of Ohio, and the Northmont Board of Education. President Blum, it is with great pride that I present to you the Class of 2024.”

“As the president of the board of education, it is an honor to stand before you on this occasion,” Blum said. “This is a wonderful time for you, those who are graduating, for your parents and those important to you who are in attendance today. Days like today are unique among the milestones of our lives as they celebrate past accomplishments while anticipating future endeavors.

“The robes, the processional music, the high seriousness of it all are meant to reinforce the significance of this event,” Blum stated. “I know you will enjoy this moment. We are here to honor and wish you God speed on your journey. I can assure you there will be tears as the adults watch in the arena are a little nostalgic about the children you once were. In addition to the deep sense of pride and joy, there is a certain sadness that overwhelms as thoughts turn to how quickly time has passed.

“Thirteen years ago, that child who entered kindergarten with all their dreams, a strong desire to learn and to create has now become that young adult seated here in cap and gown,” Blum noted. “School provided the backdrop for experiences and interactions that have had a profound effect on who these graduates have become. The expectation was they would do their best. Nothing less, but nothing else.

“And now graduates, the diploma you are about to receive will be a source of pride and achievement – a symbol of what can be accomplished through hard work and determination,” Blum continued. “Our teachers thrive on the enthusiasm of the young. It is only fitting for me to offer a tribute to Northmont’s district staff and administration whose incredible talents and fierce dedication to their profession have helped make this day possible for all those seated here.

“Graduates, remember the lessons learned, the friendships forged, and the memories created,” Blum said. “Cherish those moments as they have shaped you into the remarkable individuals you are today. Remember, you carry with you the values of integrity, compassion, and excellence. Be bold in your pursuits, compassionate in your actions, and resilient in the face of adversity.

“Your future, and therefor ours, depends on you,” Blum stated. “So, as you embark on your new journey beyond the walls of Northmont High School, be grateful you live in a time when there are no limits to your dreams. While the road ahead may be filled with uncertainty, we have full confidence in your ability to navigate through the twists and turns with grace and determination.

“I urge you to create an incredible vision for yourself because we all know you will become what you believe,” Blum added. “I hope you will take good care of creating the plan, but please enjoy the journey. I urge you to consider the traits that set people apart today come from their heart and from their heads. It’s not just analytical thinking or career moves, but joyfulness and strength of purpose that have transcendent worth.

“It is those qualities that bloom when you do what you love, when you involve both your expertise and your passion in your work,” Blum said. “Remember to bring meaning to your work because meaning will bring richness to your life. Real life, I guarantee, is more complicated than you are thinking at this very moment. I urge you to surround yourself with people you respect, trust, and treasure as those will be the ones who will see the greatness in you and will help celebrate the fulfillment of your dreams.

“In closing, members of the Northmont High School Class of 2024, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each and every one of you. May your future be bright, your dreams be limitless, and your achievement be endless. Thank you for allowing me to share such an important day with you. You have the board of education’s members best wishes.”

Tony Thomas, Linda Blum, Amy Peters, Nicole Spitler, and Eric Wagner managed presentation of diplomas.

Closing comments were made by Class President Sydney Wilson.

“Ladies and gentlemen, esteemed faculty, parents and my fellow graduates, as I stand before you today I am filled with gratitude and nostalgia,” Wilson said. “For some of us this journey began 12 years ago, while others joined us along the way. Yet, despite our different paths we formed a bond as unyielding as Thunderbolts in a storm. Together we weathered one of the biggest storms of our generation – Covid 19.

“Like a thunderstorm it brought darkness and uncertainty, but it also revealed our resilience and strength,” Wilson noted. “Together we navigated uncharted waters, figured out remote learning, and had to cancel milestone events in the ever present fear of the unknown. But here we stand – stronger and more resilient than ever.

“Reflecting on the last 12 years I can’t help but think of a phrase I have heard countless times from my classmates, ‘I can’t wait.’ Whether it was for the next weekend, the next holiday or graduation itself, we were always rushing towards the future eager for what lay ahead,” Wilson said. “Yet, in our haste we often overlooked the beauty of the present moment. Now as we prepare to embark on the next chapter of our lives, I realize the importance of living each moment fully and with an open heart.

“For it is in these seemingly ordinary moments that we find true joy and meaning,” Wilson went on. “So let us not rush through life, but savor every experience, cherish every friendship, and embrace every challenge with courage and determination. As we bid farewell to Northmont High School, let us carry with us the memories and lessons learned during our time here. Let us remember the late night study sessions, the football games, the laughter, and even the tears. Each moment has shaped us into the individuals we are today, and for that I am immensely proud of each and every one of us.

“So, my dear friends, as we stand on the brink of a new beginning let us not forget the journey that brought us here,” Wilson added. “Let us hold on to the memories and carry them with us as we embark on the next chapter of our lives. Congratulations Northmont High School Class of 2024. Our futures are bright and I can’t wait to see where life takes us. Thank you.”

