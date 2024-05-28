Communities pay tribute: Memorial Day honors sacrifice

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

PREBLE COUNTY — Residents of several communities across Preble County came together in remembrance, honoring the sacrifices of fallen heroes in Memorial Day ceremonies and parades over the weekend.

From heartfelt ceremonies to reflective moments during parades, communities across the county came together to pay tribute to those who have given their lives in service to their country. New Paris honored the day on Saturday, May 25, with a parade and special ceremony. The annual parade and ceremony planned in Gratis was canceled on Sunday, due to expected inclement weather. West Alexandria American Legion Post #322 moved its ceremony from Sugar Grove Cemetery to the Legion Post due to the expected storms on Sunday.

At press time, Eaton VFW and American Legion Posts and several other communities in Preble County planned for their ceremonies to be held on Monday.

In New Paris, a poignant ceremony took place where veterans, families, and community members gathered to honor the fallen.

The ceremony featured veterans and community leaders highlighting the importance of remembering those who have served and died for the freedoms we enjoy today.

“It’s an honor, and I have said this many times, to be asked to be here on this day and to speak to you, not speaking for me but speaking for all of us, I hope. And again, as we remember all those men and women from the armed forces who died defending our country, they gave everything to keep the dream and the hope and the future of the United States of America, for their comrades in arms, and ourselves and for the generations to follow,” New Paris Mayor Kathy Smallwood said.

“When we think of Memorial Day and the sacrifice and the great wars our country has fought, the first ones that come to mind World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam — they’re the most recent Americans fought for their own way of life but also to protect the lives of our allies,” Smallwood shared. “When we add the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 the Mexican American War, the horrendous American Civil War, the Spanish American War, and the War on Terror which has been going on since 2001 and is still being fought, we have lost over 684,705 servicemen and women to the defense of country.

“Men and women are continually defending our country all over the world, as there will forever be peoples and nations who envy us this beautiful land, disagree with our tolerance and freedoms and even with its ups and downs, despise our wealth and the very comfort and plenty that we have as Americans,” she added. “Anywhere there is a threat to our freedom and our way of life, our military has met challenge there.

“In the front of the National Archives Building, there’s a statue of a scribe or record keeper. It’s an old fashioned one. He has a big hat and a large book on his left. And the base of the statue was engraved with a quote from Shakespeare. ‘What is past is prologue’ is appropriate for America’s record keeping depository. It is the theory that everything that has happened has brought us to where we are at the moment,” Smallwood told those in attendance. “The past was the backstory, the explanation, the setup of what is ahead. All events in history have pointed us in the direction we are going. All the sacrifices of our Armed Service members for generations past have brought us here today to express our gratitude for their service. Thank you.”

The ceremony which closed with a prayer, also included a presentation by the of the 13 folds of the American Flag, and their meanings.

In the Boy Scouts, the ceremony of folding the American flag holds deep significance, with each of the 13 folds symbolizing values and principles integral to the organization and the nation. The first fold represents liberty, followed by unity, symbolized in the second fold. The third fold signifies justice, while the fourth fold stands for perseverance. With the fifth fold representing hardiness, the sixth embodies valor, reflecting the courage upheld by Scouts. The seventh fold symbolizes purity, followed by vigilance in the eighth fold, reminding Scouts to remain ever watchful. The ninth fold represents perseverance, while the tenth stands for righteousness. The eleventh fold symbolizes honor, while the twelfth embodies loyalty. Lastly, the thirteenth fold, where the stars are positioned, represents reverence, acknowledging the Scouts’ respect for their country, its ideals, and those who have served to protect them. Through this ceremonial act, Scouts honor the flag as a symbol of freedom, justice, and the values they pledge to uphold as responsible citizens.

Throughout the area, similar ceremonies and events took place, with communities coming together to honor local heroes. From West Alexandria to Lewisburg, residents visited cemeteries to decorate the graves of veterans with flowers and flags, a tradition that has been upheld for generations.

For many, Memorial Day is not just a day off work or a time for barbecues and pool openings, but a solemn occasion to reflect on the cost of freedom.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.