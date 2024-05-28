Eaton Fire/EMS awarded Star of Life Award

The City of Eaton Fire and EMS Division was one of nine EMS operations recognized with a 2024 EMS Star of Life Award during a special ceremony in Columbus on Wednesday, May 22. Submitted | City of Eaton Submitted | City of Eaton Submitted | City of Eaton Submitted | City of Eaton

COLUMBUS — The City of Eaton Fire and EMS Division was one of nine EMS operations recognized with a 2024 EMS Star of Life Award during a special ceremony in Columbus last week.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety Division of Emergency Medical Services on Wednesday, May 22, honored first responders from across the state who “showed courage and dedication in the face of difficult, life-threatening circumstances” at its annual Star of Life Awards recognition ceremony.

EMS holds the Star of Life Awards ceremony each May coinciding with EMS Week, which this year (May 19-25) celebrated its 50th anniversary, officials said in a press release on Thursday.

“Each year I am amazed to learn of the heroic acts performed by Ohio’s men and women who serve in the EMS profession,” said EMS Executive Director Robert Wagoner. “They are true public servants in every sense of the word.”

The City of Eaton Fire and EMS Division was recognized for “heroic actions during a ‘once in a career call’” where they saved the life of an officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources who fell out of a deer stand while hunting with his son last fall.

“Receiving this award was an honor,” Eaton Fire and EMS Chief Andy Bekemeier said. “However, what truly stands out is the demonstration of the close-knit nature of Preble County public safety. Every member responds to incidents with expertise and pride. Yet, there are moments when the situation demands more than what a single crew can handle, and that is where this county truly shines. It’s comforting to know that we can always rely on our neighbors.”

