New fire/ems chief, captain sworn in

EATON — During a Monday, May 20, meeting of Eaton City Council, Eaton Fire & EMS welcomed its new assistant chief and a new battalion captain.

Vice-Mayor David Kirsch presided over the swearing-in of new Assistant Fire & EMS Chief James Quinn. A former captain with Eaton Fire & EMS, Quinn, who spent four years in the Air Force, joined the fire division in 2005 and was promoted to captain in 2007. He is a paramedic, fire and EMS instructor and the Eaton Fire Division’s training officer.

Kirsch also conducted the swearing-in of new Eaton Fire/EMS Battalion Captain Randall Anderson.

Both Quinn and Anderson were joined by family members to celebrate their promotions.

In other business, council:

•Received an update from Eaton Public Maintenance on various projects, including the hanging of the military tribute banners for the city’s new Military Tribute Banner Program, and maintenance and painting of the pool at Main St. Aquatic Center, in time for Memorial Day opening.

•Approved a resolution (unanimously) authorizing the city manager to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and/or Local Transportation Improvement Program(s) and execute contracts as required for Phase II of the capital improvements under way on North Maple Street.

•Approved a resolution (unanimously) awarding the bid and authorizing the city manager to enter into a contract for the annual purchase of rock salt from American Rock Salt Company LLC of Mt. Morris, New York, in the amount of $96.44 per ton.

•Acted on a resolution authorizing the city manager to contribute to the purchase of a dispatch console setup at the Preble County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center, as requested by Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson at council’s April meeting (Kirsch, yes; Brad Moore, abstain; Chris Carr, yes; Jim Ball, no. Mayor Matt Venable was absent and excused from the meeting.) The resolution authorized a contribution of $73,000, with $67,247.55 from American Recovery Program Act (ARPA) funds and $5,752.45 from Public Safety.

•Approved a resolution (unanimously) authorizing the purchase of a 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab from Larkin Cobb Chevrolet in the amount $47,590.

•Approved a resolution authorizing the sale of excess equipment by the Eaton Fire/EMS Division. The 1996 E-One Pumper is no longer useful to the division, but has an estimated value over $1,000. The vehicle will be offered to another local municipality for purchase prior to being placed up for competitive bid by internet auction. Sale price of the vehicle is to exceed $25,000 according to the resolution.

Council will next meet on Monday, June 17, at 6 p.m. in council chambers in the City Building, 328 N. Maple St.

