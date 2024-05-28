Noxious weed control

BJ Price

Once again, it’s that time of year when we make our impassioned plea for weed control. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we want to take this moment to remind you of the importance of controlling noxious weeds in your neighborhood. Whether you find them in a road ditch, fencerow, farm field, or other odd areas, noxious weeds are bad actors of the plant world.

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, “prohibited noxious weeds” are weeds that reproduce by seed, spread by roots, underground stems, or other reproductive parts, and, when established, are highly destructive and difficult to control. The Ohio State University Extension Service notes that “noxious weeds” are plants that can injure agricultural crops and livestock due to their invasiveness, toxicity and other harmful characteristics, and can also negatively impact people and ecosystems.

One noxious weed in particular, Canada thistle, grows rapidly in response to 14-16 hour days. In this part of Ohio, Canada thistle will bud in late May to early June. These thistles are perennials, and just like the perennials in a flower bed, they will continue to grow year after year if not controlled. The seeds can remain viable in the soil for up to 20 years, and the seeds may be spread by the wind for up to one-half mile. Canada thistles spread locally by shoots off of the roots or by pieces of the roots. Roots may spread 10 feet or more horizontally in one growing season. If thistle patches are tilled, root segments less than an inch in length can produce new seedlings.

Canada thistles can be controlled by mowing, spraying, or a combination thereof. As with many things in life, timing is everything. Mowing is most effective when the thistle stalks start bearing unopened seed heads. This limits future seed production. Mowing after seeds are already being produced is something like locking the barn after the horse has been stolen. At that point, mowing controls the plant growth, but the seed spreading damage has already been done. Repeated mowings will likely be necessary to limit future regrowth. Many herbicides can be effective at controlling Canada thistles. As always, read and follow the label directions.

With the privilege of owning property comes the responsibility to control noxious weeds. We encourage all property owners and land users to be on the watch for these weeds, as well as other problem plants, as you are out and about this spring.

Not sure what weeds you’re battling? Many weed ID resources are available online. One good tool is available at http://www.ipm.ucdavis.edu/TOOLS/TURF/PESTS/beginkey.html. In addition, various apps are available in your app store by searching for ‘Weed ID.’ Also, don’t hesitate to call the Preble Soil and Water Conservation District at 937-456-5159 with questions. Special thanks to NRCS Biologist Dean Houchen for information contained in this article.

Reach BJ Price at 937-456-5159 for more information.