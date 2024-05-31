57 graduate in TVS Class of 2024

Twin Valley South Valedictorian Kaidlyn Allison thanked everyone who got them where they are today, and shared words of wisdom and hopes for the future. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald On Tuesday, May 21, Twin Valley South High School held its 2024 graduation ceremony. The traditional evening, held at Salem Church of God in Clayton, was a celebration of new beginnings for the 57 members of the class. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

CLAYTON — On Tuesday, May 21, Twin Valley South High School held its 2024 graduation ceremony. The traditional evening, held at Salem Church of God in Clayton, was a celebration of new beginnings for the 57 members of the class.

The ceremony commenced with the processional to the iconic “Pomp and Circumstance,” followed by Hannah Thorpe, the Class President, welcoming attendees, reflecting on the journey the students had shared and the bright futures ahead.

Principal Dr. Doug Dunham took the stage to introduce the evening’s speakers and honorees. The crowd was then inspired by speeches from Valedictorian Kaidlyn Allison and Salutatorian Abigail Crouse, who both thanked everyone who got them where they are today, and shared words of wisdom and hopes for the future.

“We also have to be willing to go where the road takes us. This means the grand and the small. The bizarre, the poetic. The beautiful, the ugly, the surprising, just like life has constantly changed. From the past to now our paths have always been pretty consistent. As a class you all grew up together. We all completed elementary, middle school, high school and now after the diploma settles in our hand and we confidently walk across the stage, this is the moment our paths split. You will struggle in a multitude of areas, but we will succeed beyond your wildest dreams. Today is one of the greatest successes you will have in your life,” Allison said.

“This is the start of the next stage of life as adults and we all have our own paths. We will try new things. You can change your hair, you can change your clothes, you can change your mind, that’s just the way life goes. Do not be afraid to go into life with confidence. Be spontaneous and surprise yourself and others. Challenge yourself. The harder the battle the spirit of victory. Stay strong. And never give up,” Crouse, who will be entering the Air Force, said.

Dr. Dunham presented the class for graduation, recognizing their hard work and achievements. TVCLSD Board of Education President Michael Randolph officially accepted the class, and alongside Superintendent Scott Cottingim, presented diplomas to the new graduates.

Thorpe returned to lead the tassel ceremony, a symbolic gesture marking the transition from students to alumni. With a unified turn of their tassels, the graduates of Twin Valley South High School’s Class of 2024 embarked on the next chapter of their lives.

The ceremony’s program also highlighted other unique aspects of the graduating class. The class song, “5 More Minutes” by Scotty McCreery, evoked a sense of nostalgia and reflection. Lavender and black were the class colors, while blue dahlias were the class flower. The class motto, a quote from actor Bill Murray, encapsulated the spirit of the graduates: “When one door closes, another opens or you can open the closed door; that’s how doors work.”

The evening was a memorable conclusion to the high school journey for Twin Valley South’s Class of 2024, as students, families, and faculty celebrated the significant milestone.

