Brookville High School holds graduation

Gardner Szkudlarek Chen Harsh Weidner Byrne Ward Andel Hern Smoot Kokladas Lightcap Robbins Dolan Lucente Haupt Wissinger Stanoikovich Thom Kidwell Early Holt Wilmoth Davidson Booth Crabtree White Zimmerlin Gabe Fields participates in processional. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Senior members of Shades of Blue perform “Rather Be.” Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Brookville board of education member Tim Denlinger hands Alexandria Bickel her dioploma. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

CLAYTON – Brookville High School held the 135th commencement program Saturday, May 25, at the Salem Church of God.

A total of 20 students earned valedictorian honors while eight students earned salutatorian honors.

The valedictorians are:

• Kara Gardner: she participated in National Honor Society and softball. She earned Honor Roll with Distinction (9-12th grade), Principal’s Scholar Athlete Award (9-12th), S.O.A.R. Hall of Fame Award for math (9th grade), the Spectrum Award for Excellence in Student Writing Best Overall Essay and Best Literature Essay (12th grade), All Southwestern Buckeye League Honorable Mention (9th grade), All SWBL 2nd team (10th grade), All SWBL first team (11th grade) and All-Ohio Academic Award (11th grade). She plans to attend Cedarville University and become a physician’s assistant. She’d like to thank her family and her best friends.

• Johnna Szkudlarek: she has participated in her high school’s marching band and other music groups, has been a library aide for three years, and interned at the Brookville Schools Technology Department. Johnna became vice president and flute section leader in her school’s marching band. She also served as city engineer at Buckeye Girls State (2023), and is a member of National Honor Society, student council, and is co-president of Future Leaders of America Club. Johnna plans to major in mechanical engineering but is undecided in what position she wants to hold in the future. She hopes to use her degree to design more efficient cargo planes to increase the accessibility to fresh food. Johnna will attend Harvard University to study mechanical engineering. She would like to thank her friends, teachers, and her supportive parents, John and Yongyu.

• Sherlock Chen she participated in Chess Club and was a director and instructor at 425 Kids Chess. Sherlock plans to earn a degree and teach at a college. He would like to thank Mrs. Ketron.

• Nora Harsh: she is a drum major and section leader in the marching band. She participated in concert band, National Honor Society, Future Leaders of America, was a mentor in the Drama Club, volunteered with her church on the tech team, through the Builders For Christ and Vacation Bible School ministries and danced at Margaret Leiber School of Dance for 14 years. She also won the S.O.A.R Academic Excellence Award. She is employed at Rob’s Restaurant. Nora plans to attend Tennessee Technological University for mechanical engineering with a concentration in mechatronics. She would like to thank her family, teachers and church leaders for all of the many impacts they have had on her life.

• Alex Weidner: he participated in soccer and track during high school, was a member of National Honor Society and was a 2023 Buckeye Boys’ State delegate. He wants to become a director of technology for information technology and plans to get his A+ certification after high school to work in the IT field. He said, “I would like to thank my parents Eric and Beth Weidner for supporting me and guiding me, I would also like to thank my sister Emily Weidner for her guidance through high school, as well, I’d like to thank the school librarian Jenny Davis for acting as my mentor and truly a trusted adult that I could talk to at anytime.”

• Lucas Byrne: he is the son of Paul and Lisa Byrne. He earned valedictorian honors by maintaining his GPA to be ranked in the top 5 percent of his class. Lucas has been a member of the National Honor Society and was an American Legion Buckeye Boys State attendee. Besides academics, he was a member of the varsity soccer team and served as varsity captain for two consecutive seasons. Also, he participated in club soccer for over eight years. Lucas plans to pursue a business degree in college.

• Elijah Ward is top of the class of 2024 at Brookville High School. He participated in cross country, track and field, Shades of Blue, theater, National Honor Society, and student council. He plans to finish a degree in linguistics, concentrating in teaching English as a second language, at Cedarville University in three years, then travel and study abroad. He said, “I would like to thank my family and teachers, especially my parents Bill and Betsy Ward.”

• Briana Andel: she participated in varsity girls tennis, varsity and reserve swim, track and field, FLA Club, Key Club, National Honor Society, Art Club, and Student Awareness Club. She was a team captain for tennis and swim, winning the captain’s award for swim, was a principal scholar athlete and won the English SOAR award. Briana plans to attend Ohio Northern University and major in pharmacy with a goal of becoming a compounding pharmacist or ambulatory pharmacist. She would like to thank her mom and her teachers for their reassurance and guidance during her high school career

• Addison Hern: he participated in Hope Squad, Link Crew, Student Awareness club, Key Club, Shades of Blue, varsity soccer, swim and was National Honor Society secretary. She was also prom queen, Optimist Youth Appreciation Senior recipient, captain for the soccer team and swim team her senior year. She plans to attend Miami University in the honors program and eventually become a school psychologist. She said, “I would like to thank my parents for always supporting my choices and being at every one of my events. I would also like to thank my sisters for being amazing role models for me and I hope to be more like them every day.”

• Ryland Smoot: he participated in the BHS Drama, National Honor Society, Student Awareness Club, and Key Club. Ryland received the SOAR Science, SOAR History, and SOAR Mathematics award. He plans to go to Ohio State University and study mathematics in the honors program and pursue a graduate degree. He would like to thank his parents and friends for supporting him through high school.

• Lauren Kokladas: she took part in varsity tennis and cheerleading. She was also involved in National Honor Society and Relay for Life. Outside of school, she volunteered her time as a coach for the Brookville Youth Cheerleaders and took them to multiple competitions. Lauren has maintained a 4.0 GPA every year of high school and continues to strive to be her best. She has also earned over 70 hours of community service by giving back to the community in many different ways. Lauren will attend Kettering College in the fall with a major in nursing. After receiving her BSN, she plans on continuing her education with a master’s degree. She would like to thank her parents, Chris and Kim, for their time and commitment to her education. She feels as though they have made a significant impact on her success.

• Hailey Lightcap: she was a leiberette at the Margaret Leiber School of Dance, a Drama Club stage manager, a Student Awareness Club leader, and participated in Key Club, Art Club, girl’s soccer and volunteering for the Five Rivers Metroparks. She was a member of National Honor Society, won the SOAR English Award and the Physics Blue Devil Award. She plans to attend the University of Vermont for Environmental Science and wants to become an environmental scientist. She would like to thank her parents for reminding her she can learn from her failures.

• Laura Robbins: she participated in marching/concert/pep band, Winter Percussion, OMEA Solo and Ensemble, Shades of Blue A Capella, Drama Club, National Honor Society, and Hope Squad. She also volunteered at the Brookville Community Theatre for more than 10 years. She earned superior and excellent ratings for OMEA Solo and Ensemble and won the Optimist Club award. She wants to become a music educator or art administrator. She plans to attend Bowling Green State University in the fall. She would like to thank her family, friends and teachers for pushing her to be her best.

• Luke Dolan: he participated in wrestling, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and camp counseling. He was also a Miami Valley Career Tech Center ambassador, Health Occupations Students of American vice president. Dolan served as the 2023-2024 team captain of the Brookville varsity wrestling team while the team was the league and district champion. Luke was also the regional 150-pound wrestler of the year for 2023 and the SWBL League Wrestler of the Year for the 2023-2024 school year. Luke plans to attend Otterbein University to wrestle and become a family nurse practitioner. He’d like to thank, “My parents and family, wrestling coaches, teachers at MVCTC and Brookville, and my teammates and friends.”

• Melina Lucente: she was a football cheerleader, a member of Link Crew and a part of National Honor Society. Her accomplishments include being a member of National Honor Society since sophomore year, having a 4.0 GPA through high school and getting top achiever awards in Spanish and math. She plans to attend Ohio State University with the goal of becoming either an elementary teacher or a physical therapist. She said, “I would like to thank all of my friends and family members who have loved and encouraged me throughout my life, especially my mother Billie, my father Phil, and stepfather Daniel.”

• Ashlee Haupt: she participated in varsity soccer, basketball, National Honor Society, Relay for Life and student council. She won the True Perfect Attendance in High School award, was a SWBL Scholar Athlete, and got league/area honors for soccer and basketball. She plans to attend college at Indiana University East and obtain a degree in business management. She would like to thank her family and friends.

• Jenna Wissinger: she was student body vice president, captain of Relay for Life, a member of National Honor Society and a member of Link Crew. She graduated Sinclair Community College with her associate’s degree as she graduated high school. She plans to attend the University of Dayton and major in business administration. She would like to thank her parents and brother and said, “I could not have done it without their support.

• Abigail Stanoikovich: she participated in varsity soccer, varsity basketball, varsity softball, Shades of Blue, concert choir, Relay for Life, FFA, and attended Miami Valley Career Tech Center for Veterinary Science. She also was a part of National Honor Society (Brookville Local Schools), National Technical Honor Society (MVCTC), Scholar Athlete, 2023 and 2024 Ohio FFA State Convention Talent Winner and a blood donor. Abi plans to attend Ohio State University in the fall majoring in animal sciences with a specialty in equine science and pursue a veterinary medicine degree. Eventually, Abi would like to be a large animal veterinarian and own her own clinic. She would like to thank, “My parents, Mike and Amy Stanoikovich as well as my Veterinary Science Instructor at Miami Valley CTC, Dr. Christa Nealeigh.”

• Marin Thom: she participated in choir, tennis, and cheerleading. She wants to become a dental hygienist and plans to continue classes at Sinclair Community College while waiting to be in the program due to a significant waitlist. She would like to thank her mom for always encouraging her to work her hardest.

• Alexander Kidwell: he participated in track, cross-country, lifting and Future Farmers of America (FFA). He was a principal scholar athlete and lettered in track and cross-country. He wants to work in public speaking or communication and plans to attend the University of Cincinnati for its exploratory program for a year before majoring in business or communications. Alex would like to thank his mother who has been “everything for me since we moved to Brookville.”

The salutatorians are:

• Isaiah Early: he participated in soccer, swim and community activities during high school and earned valedictorian status at the Miami Valley Career Tech Center. He plans to go to Sinclair Community college and wants to become a livestock vet. He’d like to thank his parents.

• Andrew Holt: he played golf, basketball and dance in high school and was a part of National Honor Society and Link Crew. He had a 4.0 his entire high school career, was voted most spirited, was homecoming king and played varsity golf all four years. Drew plans to attend Wright State University and major in education with the goal of becoming a high school history teacher. He said he’d like to thank, “My mom, dad and all of my family for pushing me to be the best I can be.”

• Alaina Wilmoth: she was part of drama club, student council, National Honors Society, Shades of Blue, soccer, swim and Strings club. She was awarded the SOAR award, leadership award, and the thespian award. She plans to attend Cedarville University to study Pharmacy and become a pharmacist. She said, “I would like to thank my family for always getting me to where I want to be, all of the staff at Brookville who have done all they can to help me, all my best friends for always being there for me.”

• Melina Davidson: she participated in National Honor Society, Link Crew, volleyball, softball and was the basketball manager. She will graduate with honors and was the varsity volleyball captain. She plans to become licensed ultrasound technician after attending Kettering College. She would like to thank her parents.

• James Booth: he participated in cross country and track and field. He maintained a 4.0 GPA and lettered in both track and field and cross country. He plans to either take a gap year or pursue training for a specific trade field. He said, “I would like to thank my teachers, family, friends and girlfriend for helping guide me through life so far and always being supportive.”

• Cole Crabtree: he participated in varsity football, basketball and baseball, along with National Honor Society, during high school. He wants to study construction management at Sinclair Community College and pursue a job in the construction management field. He would like to thank his family and friends.

• Aiden White: he participated in Relay for Life and Link Crew. He plans to go to the University of Cincinnati and become an accountant. He’d like to thank his mom and his family in general.

• Lily Zimmerlin: she participated in marching band, concert band, Winter Percussion, soccer, wrestling, cross-country, student council, National Honor Society, Science and Ecology Club. She also was as three-time wrestling varsity letterwinner, two-time Ohio Wrestling State Tournament qualifier, 2023-2024 wrestling team captain, GMVWA first team All-Area (2023), High School Wrestling Association Academic All-Ohio (2024), National Wrestling Coaches Association and USMC Character and Leadership All-American Award (2024), RUDIS War of Roses All-American (2023), December Penn Station Athlete of the Month (2023), and the Vice-President of Science and Ecology Club (2022-2023). Lily plans to attend Alma College and double-major in Integrative Physiology and Health Sciences and business and participate on the women’s wrestling team. She wants to earn a Ph.D. in exercise science or physiology and become a collegiate women’s wrestling coach. She’d like to thank, “My parents, coaches, and teammates for the long hours they spent pushing me to be the best version of myself.”

The invocation was given by Harsh while Brookville Local Schools Superintendent Jason Wood welcomed everyone to the ceremony.

Guest speakers were Gardner and Szkudlarek.

Senior members of the Shades of Blue a Capella ensemble performed the song “Rather Be” by Clean Bandit.

Brookville High School Principal Jason Stephan introduced the valedictorians and the salutatorians to the audience.

Wissinger introduced the board of education members to the audience.

BHS class president Kilie Hampton thanked the faculty and the staff on behalf of the class.

Hampton also thanked Ann Stammen for being the senior advisor.

Stephan announced that 47 scholarships, totaling $106,278 were awarded.

Brookville High School counselor Anna Duckro spoke on future plans.

Hampton led the class in the turning of the tassels.

Ward gave the benediction in the closing of the ceremony.

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].