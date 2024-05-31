REPORTS FROM AREA POLICE DEPARTMENTS

The following information has been provided by area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, April 29, Brookville 2400130: Carl R. Armstrong, 37, of Brookville, assault of a police officer, harassment by inmate, attempted burglary, three counts aggravate menacing, illegal conveyance of weapons onto grounds of detention facility, theft, two counts criminal damaging, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, two counts of dog at large. Incarcerated.

Brookville 2400131: A male subject was trespassed from a residence on Jefferson Street.

Wednesday, May 1, Brookville 2400132: An unknown subject put graffiti on items in Ward Park.

Thursday, May 2, Brookville 2400133: A resident of Sycamore Street reported misuse of a credit card.

Friday, May 3, Brookville 2400134: Alexander M. Rizo, 25, of Middletown, assault and trespassed from the Brookville Inn. Incarcerated.

Saturday, May 4, Brookville 2400135: Amy E. Jennings, 50, of Brookville, dog at large. Issued court summons.

Clayton 240000466: A trailer containing a red, zero turn Yard Machine mower was stolen from a residence in the 200 block of S. Diamond Mill Rd.

Clayton 240000467:

Sunday, May 5, Brookville 2400138: Brock M. Nixon, 19, of Dayton 45424, and Kylie A.I. Roth, 20, of Casstown, underage consumption of alcohol. Both issued a court summons.

Brookville 2400139: an unknown subject broke the rear driver’s side window on a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Brooke Park Ave.

Monday, May 6, Brookville 2400140: Christopher M.D. Torre, 43, of Phoenix, Ariz., license plate illumination, license restriction violation, operating a vehicle intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia. Incarcerated.

Brookville 2400141: A 16-year-old female was charged with possession of drugs.

Clayton 240000475: The theft of four checks from a purse was reported on Valley Oak Court.

Clayton 240000476: A vehicle was taken without the owner’s consent on Vinway Court.

Tuesday, May 7, Clayton 240000477: A 2020 red Ford Expedition containing its keys and a wallet with multiple cred cards was stolen from the 7200 block of Robert Ulrich Ave.

Wednesday, May 8, Clayton 240000488: An unknown black male wearing a multicolored jacket loaded numerous items in a shopping cart at Dollar General and fled in a black northbound on Main Street.

Friday, May 10, Brookville 2400146: D’Andre D. Heiligh, 27, of Brookville, felony warrant. Incarcerated.

Brookville 2400147: Lacey A. Thompson, 44, of Lewisburg, right of way when turning left. Issued court summons.

Brookville 2400148: A 16-year-old male was trespassed from the Brookville Inn.

Clayton 240000493: Rene Sengiyumva, 31, of Trotwood, operating a vehicle intoxicated, driving under suspension, open container, and marked lanes of travel. Incarcerated.

Saturday, May 11, Brookville 2400149: An unknown subject shattered the rear passenger side window on a vehicle parked in the 100 block of W. Westbrook Rd.

Reach Ron Nunnari at [email protected].