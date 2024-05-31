TCN Class of 2024 heads off to the future

On Thursday, May 23, Salem Church of God in Clayton hosted the celebration of Tri-County North High School’s 84 graduating seniors during the school’s 2024 commencement ceremony. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The presentation of the class was a joint effort by Superintendent Derringer and Principal Mills, who officially recognized the graduates. Members of the Tri-County North Board of Education then took part in awarding the class members their diplomas. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

CLAYTON — On Thursday, May 23, Salem Church of God in Clayton hosted the celebration of Tri-County North High School’s 84 graduating seniors during the school’s 2024 commencement ceremony.

Superintendent Bill Derringer opened the evening welcoming those in attendance. “I’d like to recognize our dedicated and highly qualified teachers and staff that have spent the past 13 years working with these students. I would like to thank them for all that they have done often going above and beyond the normal call of duty to shape and mold the lives of our students into what they are today. I know that some of these students would not be seated here this evening, if it were not for the love and support of our teachers and staff.

“I’d also like to thank the parents and grandparents who have supported and encouraged these students along this most important journey,” Derringer continued. “Tonight, as the graduates celebrate, I would ask them to make sure they please take some time to thank the people who have helped them along the way.”

“This class not only presents itself with academic and athletic talent, they come to us with a dedication to service to each other and to their community,” he said. “In my opinion, we have great things to look forward to from each of these young men and women. This evening, I would like to offer the graduates some parting advice sharing from a quote from motivational speaker Zig Ziglar. He said, ‘Life is like a camera. Focus on what is important. Capture the good times develop from the negatives and if things don’t work out, just take another shot.’”

“This quote suggests that it’s important to focus on what is most important in your life, to appreciate the good moments to learn from the negative experiences and to persevere and try to try again when things did not go as planned,” Derringer continued. “As you leave us tonight, go with the wisdom and knowledge that you are ready to face life and its challenges. Leave here tonight with a sense that the journey to learn has only begun. And remember, there is far more to learn. Leave here tonight with the great memories of the past 13 years. Memories that you will never forget. Leave here tonight knowing that we all celebrate with you and realize that you will always be welcome upon your return.”

Following Derringer’s remarks, Class President Cora Helms introduced the senior class advisors, Phil Chatwood and Micah Brown, acknowledging their guidance and support throughout the students’ high school journey.

Principal Kristin Mills then took the stage to introduce the academic honorees. Salutatorian Lillian Toth spoke followed by recognition of the class’ three valedictorians, Ava Brunk, Sawyer Flora, and Helms.

Toth thanked those who helped her along her educational journey, and encouraged her classmates to not forget the memories made at TCN. Even the bad ones. “We have also made some bad,” she said. “I want to encourage you all not to forget those moments either. All things happen for a reason. No matter if it is negative or positive. We learn a lesson from our experiences, and we can take these lessons and grow from them as we move forward. And as we leave this building and start a brand-new chapter, just remember you are and always will be, a Panther.”

Flora and Helms also addressed the class, reflecting on their high school lives and leaving the class with words of encouragement.

All totaled, the TCN Class of 2024 earned over $230,000 in scholarships. Students were recognized for this achievement, as were those who would be going into the military or workforce.

A unique aspect of the ceremony was the presentation of “special person diplomas.” Graduating students had the opportunity to honor loved ones who played significant roles in their lives.

The graduates also performed the school’s alma mater, uniting their voices in a moment of school spirit and unity. This was followed by a candle lighting ceremony, symbolizing the light of knowledge and the bright futures ahead. In a traditional conclusion, Helms led the class in the turning of their tassels, signifying their official graduation.

Principal Mills brought the ceremony to a close, reminding the class of the five “Ws.”

“As you set out to explore hot new opportunities in higher education, trade school or delve into the workforce or the military, take a moment to acknowledge and appreciate the support and guidance provided to you by your friends, family, teachers and mentors, caring for all that you have learned and accomplished,” she said. “I will leave you with the five W’s of life. Who you are is what makes you special. Do not change for anyone. What lies ahead will always be a mystery. Do not be afraid to explore when life pushes you over. You push back hard. Where there are choices to be made, make the ones you won’t regret. Why things happen — we’ll never be certain, but take it in stride and move forward.”

