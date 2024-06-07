Area students awarded Montgomery County FB scholarships

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Farm Bureau recently announced its 2024 scholarship recipients. Nine scholarships will be awarded through the Montgomery County Farm Bureau and the Montgomery County Cattlemen’s Association.

Emma Burr of Eaton was selected as one of the $1,500 Montgomery County Farm Bureau Scholarship recipients. She is the daughter of Ken and Melinda Burr. She is continuing her education at the University of Kentucky to receive her Marketing and Agricultural Economics degree.

Kennedy Burr of Eaton, was also selected as one of the $1,500 scholarship recipients. She is also the daughter of Ken and Melinda Burr. She is continuing her education at the University of Kentucky to receive her Marketing and Agricultural Economics degree.

Isaiah Early of Brookville, was also selected as one of the $1,500 Montgomery County Farm Bureau Scholarship and $1,000 Montgomery County Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship recipients. He is the son of Andy and Mandy Early. He will be attending Sinclair Community College to pursue a degree in Business.

Emma Arnett of Brookville, was selected as one of the $1,000 Montgomery County Farm Bureau Scholarship recipients. She is the daughter of Brian and Erica Arnett. She is continuing her education at Wilmington College to receive her Animal Science degree.