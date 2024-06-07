Church briefs

Souper Supper at New Hope

New Hope Church, 5367 U.S. 35 West, Eaton, hosts its monthly Souper Suppers the 4th Saturday of each month, next on Saturday, June 22. The meal will be served from 4-6 p.m. Menu this month is hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, salads and desserts, coffee, iced tea, punch, water.

VBS in Camden

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden will be having Vacation Bible School the week of June 23-28. This year’s theme is, “Breaker Rock Beach.” Children aged 5 years to finishing 5th grade are invited. Register online at camdencornerofhope.com.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.