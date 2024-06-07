Third Thursday draws large crowd

Young entrepreneurs (left to right) Wrille Cecrle, Cayla Collins and Lily Lockard were busy selling “Bracelet Buddies” and other 3-D merchandise. Harlee Greve makes adjustments to the chain around Kimberlyn Marshall’s neck. Brookville residents (left to right) Susan Perry, Tony Perry, Brenda Wolfe and Lillie Mullins relax at the picnic table in Gruenig Park. Bear Wilson, with the help of his mother, Loren Wilson, decides what he wants. Five-month-old Ellie Kennedy, complete with “shade,” visits the Third Thursday event with mom Shelby Kennedy. Deb Brumback, owner of Flowers and Garden Vegetables Emporium, of New Lebanon, stands with her booth at the Third Thursday event. Customers make purchases at the D’s Burgers and More food truck. Merchandise on display at the Small Town Tique mobile truck.

BROOKVILLE — A large crowd attended the second Third Thursday event held in Gruenig Park at 120 Market St. in downtown Brookville.

A total of two food trucks, 12 mobile vendors and four Market Street businesses participated in the event.

Special to the event were children, who set up booths in the park in order to sell their merchandise.

The Main Street Connection, the group organizing the monthly event, encouraged children, ages 5-12, to create a product to sell at the event.

The Main Street Connection created the opportunity so children could “learn about entrepreneurship and express their artistic abilities in a fun, supportive environment.”

According to Brookville City Manger Jack Kuntz, “the goal of the Third Thursday event is to bring residents – both in Brookville and within the Miami Valley region – to downtown Brookville to experience traditional Americana, hometown charm and all the great retail and commercial operators which call downtown Brookville home.”

The event, held the third Thursday of the month, takes place from 4-7 p.m. through October in Gruenig Park.

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].