A LOOK AT BROOKVILLEAl-Ems Garment Company

BROOKVILLE — In January 1914, the Al-Elms Co., manufacturers of women’s ready-to-wear apparel, opened for operation. It was located on Baker’s Lane in Brookville.

A. B. Glaser was president of the company and had entire charge of the work in the factory, attending to the fabric cutting himself. C.M. Deger was vice president of the concern, and E.J. Borgelt was secretary and treasurer. Mr. Borgelt also had charge of the shipping.

The building was a well-lit, two story building, 32 by 82 feet, with a half basement underneath Twenty four sewing machines had been installed and others were to be added in the near future. All machines were operated by electrical power, making the operation of same quite an easy task for the girls who were doing the work.

A long table, 75 feet in length was used for the cutting of the garments and 250 garments were cut with one operation of the electric cutter operated by Mr. Glaser.

After the garments were cut they were passed on to successive girls, each one having some special part to perform such as the sewing in of sleeves, sewing on buttons, belts etc., until the garment was finally completed and ready for the shipping clerk.

In the beginning, 12 girls, besides the forelady, who had been in the employ of the company in Dayton, were working at the business. Some of those girls had been in training for several weeks in Dayton and some were being newly trained here in Brookville.

New girls were to be added from time to time as the initial ones employed became experienced in the work. By early summer some 50 or 60 girls were to be employed. Mrs. Abner Dalby was to be installed as forelady in the very near future.

This concern was considered quite an important addition to the business life of Brookville.

