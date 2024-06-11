A Place to Grow celebrates Agriculture Week

A Place to Grow recently held its first Agriculture Week, bringing infant through preschoolers and local farmers throughout the community together for a day of educational opportunities and agricultural fun. A Place to Grow recently held its first Agriculture Week, bringing infant through preschoolers and local farmers throughout the community together for a day of educational opportunities and agricultural fun. A Place to Grow recently held its first Agriculture Week, bringing infant through preschoolers and local farmers throughout the community together for a day of educational opportunities and agricultural fun. A Place to Grow recently held its first Agriculture Week, bringing infant through preschoolers and local farmers throughout the community together for a day of educational opportunities and agricultural fun. A Place to Grow recently held its first Agriculture Week, bringing infant through preschoolers and local farmers throughout the community together for a day of educational opportunities and agricultural fun. A Place to Grow recently held its first Agriculture Week, bringing infant through preschoolers and local farmers throughout the community together for a day of educational opportunities and agricultural fun. A Place to Grow recently held its first Agriculture Week, bringing infant through preschoolers and local farmers throughout the community together for a day of educational opportunities and agricultural fun. A Place to Grow recently held its first Agriculture Week, bringing infant through preschoolers and local farmers throughout the community together for a day of educational opportunities and agricultural fun. A Place to Grow recently held its first Agriculture Week, bringing infant through preschoolers and local farmers throughout the community together for a day of educational opportunities and agricultural fun. A Place to Grow recently held its first Agriculture Week, bringing infant through preschoolers and local farmers throughout the community together for a day of educational opportunities and agricultural fun. A Place to Grow recently held its first Agriculture Week, bringing infant through preschoolers and local farmers throughout the community together for a day of educational opportunities and agricultural fun.

EATON — What comes to mind when you think of Preble County? For most individuals, they instantly think about farming. Well, A Place to Grow Daycare Center and Preschool, located in Eaton, is no different.

A Place to Grow recently held its first Agriculture Week and hopes to make it an annual tradition.

“The rich farming history of Preble County is important to us, and we want to make sure we pass it on to the children in our care,” A Place to Grow Administrator Latisha Plaugher said. “Agriculture Week brought our infant through preschoolers and local farmers throughout the community together for a day of educational opportunities and agricultural fun.”

The event offered interactive experiences, including up-close encounters with farm animals, conversations with local farmers, tractor exploration, and an inside look at how their machinery operates. Students also got to try their hand at making homemade butter. Local farmers played a pivotal role in the day’s events, according to Plaugher.

“We are grateful to the farmers that joined us to provide an enriching day for our students and we look forward to collaborating with our community partners as we grow our Agriculture Education opportunities at A Place to Grow Daycare Center and Preschool,” she added.