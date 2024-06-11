Attention all Preble County veterans: We want you!

Exciting news! If you or a loved one is a veteran of Preble County, we invite you to be part of something special at the senior center. Help us honor your heroes by sharing their name, branch of service, years of service, and rank to be featured on our Wall of Heroes in the new section of our building.

Let’s come together as a community to pay tribute to the brave individuals who have served our county. Share the details with Karen or Cheryl at the Preble County Council on Aging. Let’s make our space a heartfelt display of respect and gratitude for our local veterans.

Let’s make our new building a place of pride and honor for those who have served our community!

Stop in, call, or email us at [email protected] or [email protected].

The center has plenty of opportunities available to you on just about anything. If there is a topic that you would like to hear about, please let us know and we will try our best to make that happen. We’d love to see you come on down to the Senior Center for some fun, food, and socialization. It’s a wonderful place where you can connect with someone or get involved with something.

Don’t forget that you can become a member for just $10 a year and you will stay up to date with all of our events and happenings. Membership is valid from Jan. 1-Dec. 31. We are looking forward to seeing you visit us soon!

Preble County Council on Aging is located at 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton. For more information, call 937-456-4947 or 1-800-238-5146, or email [email protected]. For information about Preble County Transit, call 937-456-9272.