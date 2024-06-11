Camden Hometown Carnival raises funds for fire department

Camden Somers Township Fire & EMS Association presented its annual Hometown Carnival Wednesday, May 29-Saturday, June 1, bringing food, games, and rides to the Village of Camden to kick off summer. The association issued a “thank you” to the community last week on its Facebook page. “Our association enjoys putting on the carnival for the community every year in hopes to bring everyone together and give our youth a week to enjoy and remember forever,” it noted. “The carnival is our association’s biggest fundraiser every year.” The association uses the proceeds to offset the cost of needed equipment for the fire department.

Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald