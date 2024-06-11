Celebrate community, honor heroes in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Historical Society (LHS) invites the community to join in a day of fun, remembrance, and celebration at the annual Ice Cream Social & Duck Regatta on Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s event will be particularly special as it coincides with the display of two significant memorials dedicated to the U.S. Armed Forces.

LHS is deeply honored to host the VAU Traveling Memorial and the Remember Our Fallen Memorial, both of which will be on display from Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16. These tributes to the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. military will arrive in Lewisburg on Thursday, June 13, escorted by the Rolling Thunder Motorcycle Club, a group renowned for their dedication to veterans’ causes.

The VAU Traveling Memorial is a powerful visual reminder of the sacrifices made by service members, featuring thousands of dog tags representing fallen soldiers. The Remember Our Fallen Memorial is equally impactful, commemorating service members who have died since the events of Sept. 11, 2001. The presence of these memorials provides an opportunity for reflection and gratitude, according to organizers.

In addition to honoring military heroes, the Ice Cream Social & Duck Regatta promises a day filled with enjoyable activities for the whole family. The event will feature Ullery’s Homemade Ice Cream, a local favorite, along with classic American fare such as hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, water, and pop.

The highlight of the day, the Duck Regatta, will commence at 3:30 p.m. when a fleet of rubber ducks will be set afloat down Twin Creek. Spectators can cheer on the ducks as they race towards the finish line, with the first duck to cross winning half of the entry fees collected.

The Lewisburg Historical Society is located at 6318 Depot Lane in the Village of Lewisburg. The public is invited to attend this free event, enjoy delicious treats, and take part in a variety of activities while paying tribute to the nation’s heroes.

For additional information, visit the Lewisburg Historical Society’s website at lewisburghistoricalsociety.org or follow them on Facebook at LewisburgHistoricalSociety.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.