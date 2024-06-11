Home Is The Foundation earns BBB accreditation

Home Is The Foundation is celebrating its recent accreditation by the Better Business Bureau. Submitted | Home Is The Foundation

EATON — Home Is The Foundation recently announced its accreditation by the Better Business Bureau.

As a BBB Accredited Charity, the H.I.T. Foundation is dedicated to ethics, public accountability and transparency, according to Executive Director Clayton Genth.

“This accreditation will help people in Preble County understand who the the H.I.T. Foundation is and the core values we believe in,” Genth said in a recent press release. “You can check out the H.I.T Foundation’s BBB charity profile by visiting www.bbb.org or by calling 937-222-5825 or 1-800-776-5301.”

“We are proud to have met all 20 high standards set forth by the BBB and we are excited to be accredited so donors and partners have an unbiased source to guide them on matters of trust and transparency within this organization,” Genth added. “BBB Accredited Charities have gone through a comprehensive, voluntary review process and must meet all 20 Standards for Charity Accountability, which focus on the organization’s governance, oversight, effectiveness, finances and fundraising. Therefore, an organization’s display of a BBB Accredited Charity seal conveys trust and adherence to these strong and comprehensive standards.”

“H.I.T. Foundation staff would like to thank all of our volunteers, vendors, donors and sponsors for helping ensure that everyone in Preble County has access to a safe and affordable place to call home. If you or someone you know is in need of housing assistance, please reach out at 937-472-0500 or to [email protected],” the release noted.

H.I.T. Foundation is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization, founded in 2003, serving low-income residents of Preble County Ohio. Its three main programs are Affordable Housing, Senior Home Repair, and Homeless Services. For more information on these programs visit www.hitfoundation.org or call 937-472-0500.