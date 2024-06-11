N. Maple Street temporary closure notification

EATON — Double Jay Construction Inc. was awarded the roadway reconstruction project for N. Maple St. in the city, from Mechanic Street to Lexington Road. As a part of this project, Double Jay will be starting the roadway driving surface pavement removals this week, causing a need for restricted driveway access during some of the work.

For safety reasons, Double Jay will need to limit/restrict access in and out of this neighborhood during the roadway milling process. They intend to start on Wednesday, June 12, at 7:30 a.m. and be completed each day by approximately 5 p.m.

They are anticipating two-three days for the process to be completed. All work is weather dependent.

By end of day, each day, residents will have access to their driveways.

“We appreciate your cooperation on these days. We do know emergencies happen and only ask that you contact one of our team members to arrange for access during the milling process,” Double Jay said in the notice. “Thank you in advance.”