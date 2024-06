West Alexandria Celebration Committee hosted its annual Ole Fashion Jamboree May 23-25, in downtown West Alexandria, with carnival rides, midway games, food trucks and even a car show. West Alexandria’s July 4th fireworks are funded solely through the efforts of the West Alexandria Celebration Committee, and the Jamboree is the group’s main fundraiser for them. The next big event for the committee will be the July 4th Party in the Park.

Eric Deeter | For The Register-Herald