Preble Farm Bureau announces scholarship recipients

PREBLE COUNTY — The PrebleCounty Farm Bureau last week announced its 2024 scholarship recipients.

Four scholarships will be awarded through the Preble County Farm Bureau.

Danielle Denlinger, of Eaton, was selected as one of the recipients. She is the daughter of Daniel and SusanDenlinger. She is continuing her education at Edison State Community College to receive her Associate of Arts degree.

Elliana Hurst of Lewisburg was also selected. She is the daughter of Lucian and Sherry Hurst. She is continuing her education at Edison State Community College to receive her Ag Business degree.

Allyson Schmidt of Eaton is the third recipient. She is the daughter of Dan and Kim Schmidt. She plans to attend Ohio Northern University to pursue a degree in nursing.

Brianna Wagoner of Lewisburg is the final PrebleCounty Farm Bureau Scholarship recipient. She is the daughter of Bryan and Elizabeth Wagoner. She plans to attend the University of Dayton to study history and attend law school.