Students receive OFBF scholarships

COLUMBUS — Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently awarded over $57,000 in scholarships to students across the state. Annually, the foundation recognizes Ohio students for their academic effort, community engagement and career interests that link agriculture to community service, education, or scientific research.

Among those students who received scholarships were Natalie Osswald and Erica Patterson, of Preble County.

Osswald received the Dr. David A. Benfield Scholarship. The Dr. David A. Benfield Scholarship fund was established in 2019 by colleagues and friends of Dr. Benfield to honor his 17-year career as associate director of OARDC and associate vice president and director of the Wooster Campus in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences and his passion for agricultural education and research. The scholarship is specifically for students in livestock and crop sciences at ATI.

Patterson received the Jack Fisher Scholarship. This fund is named after John C. “Jack” Fisher, who served as Ohio Farm Bureau’s executive vice president for 20 years. His vision for this scholarship is to enable people to acquire the necessary tools for a more fulfilling life.

According to Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Board President Amy McCormick, the foundation has been unwavering in its commitment, placing an intentional focus on its mission to inspire and educate future leaders in agriculture. It’s a commitment that goes beyond mere words; it materializes in the form of financial support through scholarships, directly impacting the lives of students.

“The stories of these scholarship recipients aren’t just impressive – they’re a testament to the vibrant future of farming and food production,” said McCormick. “Every application we review showcases the dedication, ingenuity and leadership these students will bring to agricultural careers. It’s our privilege to support their growth and watch them blossom. This isn’t just investment; it’s an investment in the very fabric of Ohio’s thriving agriculture scene.

“Our scholarship programs are far more than a financial aid; they are a launching pad for young people passionate about agriculture to achieve their dreams,” she continued. “With every scholarship awarded, we’re not only recognizing academic and extracurricular excellence but also fueling the aspirations of those who will one day feed our state, our nation and our world.”

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, a 501(c) (3) charitable, nonprofit organization, understands the need to inspire innovation and cultivate investment in Ohio’s farm and food community. Learn more by visiting ofbf.org/foundation.