A LOOK AT BROOKVILLEThe First Methodist Church

The First Methodist Church of Brookville was constructed in 1855 Market and Mulberry streets. Since 1964 The First United Methodist Church has been located at 963 Brookville-Salem Rd. The Market Street building has been sold several times since, with the purpose always being for a church. Submitted photo

BROOKVILLE — The First Methodist Church of Brookville, Ohio was founded as a Methodist Episcopal Church in the year 1831.

First, the services were held in the home of Abraham and Effie Wombaugh until 1855 when a building was established at the corner of Market and Mulberry streets in the business section of Brookville.

In the 1860s and 1870s other Christian denominations were permitted to use the building. Concerned citizens also had met in the church to organize the local Temperance Movement. In the early 1900s, members were involved in the support of the Women’s Suffrage Movement.

The building, which still stands, was made from native brick and remained unchanged until the early 1920s when a stucco covering was added to the outside. With a growing congregation, a major remodeling was made in 1950.

Most of the labor to add a full basement, a vestibule and a back addition was done by the congregation. The old bell tower was removed and the church bell mysteriously disappeared at that time.

By 1960, members had outgrown the building and moved. Since 1964 The First United Methodist Church has been located at 963 Brookville-Salem Rd. The Market Street building has been sold several times since, with the purpose always being for a church.

All information and the photo for this Look at Brookville article were supplied by the Brookville Historical Society.

Do you have a photo or historical information to share or add? Please contact the Brookville Historical Society at 937-833-0285 or email to [email protected].