Englewood says no to church rezoning

ENGLEWOOD — At its June 11 meeting city council upheld the recommendation of the Englewood Planning Commission not to approve a requested rezoning for 24.942 acres just west of the upscale Millwood subdivision.

The request was to rezone the land from R-3, Single Family Residential to S-PUD, Special Planned Unit Development for a proposed 60,000 square foot church with an assisted living facility on the second floor and 31 independent living cottages on the property.

The plan submitted by God’s Way Triune Ministries also included 1,000 parking spaces. The facility would cater to the needs of the senior community providing housing for seniors that require assisted living along with essential support for health and care as needed.

Part of the application stated the facility would offer the latest technologies in alternative therapies for healing to benefit people of all ages in need of these treatments.

In addition, the facility would offer a place of worship, a juice bar, classes promoting healthier lifestyles, a beauty shop for residents, a gym are for exercise, skilled nursing care, an on-site laundry room, outdoor walking trails, and outdoor activities for the elderly.

According to the site plan, the lone access point to the facility is located within the City of Clayton off Wenger Road. Clayton City Manager Amanda Zimmerlin submitted a letter to the Englewood Administrative Board for Planning and Zoning Appeals.

Zimmerlin’s letter stated, “The purpose of my correspondence to you is to ensure there is no misunderstanding on the fact the City of Clayton has not authorized connection or access point of this proposed development to or on Wenger Road.”

After hearing several residents speak against the rezoning and the impact it would have on their neighborhood, including runoff from the property into Moss Creek which already overflows its banks during heavy rain events, council voted unanimously not to approve the request.

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].