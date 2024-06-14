EPAR’s Dive-in Movie Night back June 28 EPAR’s Dive-in Movie Night back June 28

EATON — City of Eaton Parks and Recreation (EPAR) will host its second annual free “Dive-In Movie Night” on Friday, June 28, at Main Street Aquatic Center, 541 W. Main St.

The fun begins at 7 p.m. EPAR is lining up all sorts of fun activities for this year’s summer pool party featuring the beloved animated classic “Finding Dory” at dusk. There’ll be a foam cannon, as well as an inflatable water slide for family fun, and free EPAR beach balls for the kids.

Free popcorn is being provided by Momma’s Pop & Kettle.

Main Street Aquatic Center’s concession stand will be available for purchase of refreshments, as will Molokini Shaved Ice.

Watch for additional details as they become available!

Dive-In Movie Night is sponsored by EPAR’s community partners, Neaton Auto, Wallace Heating & Air and the Preble County Development Partnership.